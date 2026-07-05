Why Taylor Lautner Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Twilight: New Moon’

In the mid-2000s, the “Twilight” series took over the pop culture scene. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner starred in the romance drama about a teenager caught in a love triangle between a vampire and a werewolf.

The stars were very quickly catapulted into stardom and went on to make five films. However, Taylor Lautner almost didn’t return after the first film.

Taylor Lautner Had to Fight For His Spot in ‘Twilight: New Moon’

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Taylor Lautner appeared in a 2023 episode of Josh Peck’s podcast, “Good Guys.” During the conversation, Lautner admitted he had to fight for his spot in the second film.

During the first “Twilight” movie, Jacob Black is lean. As he grows into a werewolf in “New Moon,” he bulks up substantially. The studios planned to recast Jacob, but Taylor Lautner had other plans.

“I’ve read the books, so I know where my character goes,” the 34-year-old explained. “So thankfully, long before the first movie came out, I started my transformation journey. But the studio was unaware of that.”

Getty Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson arrive at the afterparty for the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” on November 16, 2009.

Lautner remembered that after the first film’s success, the studio let him know they were recasting his role. His team secured a meeting with the studio and they were impressed with his physical transformation.

“I put on, like 20, 25 pounds of muscle,” the “Twilight” star shared. “And then they were surprised, but they didn’t stop their search for other people. They kept talking to me as they were doing auditions with [guys that were] 10 years older than me.”

Kristen Stewart Fought For Taylor Lautner’s Return

Getty Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner attend The Cinema Society screening of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on June 28, 2010.

Taylor Lautner admits he initially understood the studio’s decision to recast him when he was leaner. He knew he couldn’t continue playing Jacob Black if he didn’t physically transform. But after he began the process, he admittedly grew a little frustrated when the studio continued auditioning other actors.

“I had to start the audition process completely over again,” Lautner continued. “I had to meet with the studio, I had to meet with the director. I had to read again with Kristen [Stewart]. Actually, they wanted me to read with a casting director.”

The actor called Kristen Stewart and asked her to read with him for the audition and she readily agreed. Taylor Lautner fondly remembered that Stewart fought for him as well.

Though the process was challenging, Taylor Lautner secured his role and went on to star as Jacob Black for the remainder of the “Twilight” films.

Josh Peck Almost Landed the Role of Edward Cullen

Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner solidified their spots in pop culture for their work in “Twilight.” However, the film series almost looked wildly different.

During the interview, Josh Peck revealed that he auditioned for the role of Edward and made it pretty far in the process.

“I haven’t even had a tummy tuck yet,” the “Drake & Josh” star remembered. “There’s no way. [Edward’s] gotta be so shirtless. It’s not going to happen. Spoiler alert: didn’t get it.”

“Good Guys” podcast is available to stream on Spotify.