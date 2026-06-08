Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Shares Emotional Dream Come True After Gender Reveal of First Baby

Best known for his role as Jacob in the “Twilight” movies, Taylor Lautner is embarking on a new adventure with his wife, Tay Lautner. The pair shared an emotional social media post on June 7 that revealed the gender of their first baby. The pair shared they were expecting in March and have provided a handful of minor updates since the initial announcement.

Lautner has taken on several different projects since his time on the set of “Twilight,” but his claim to fame remains his iconic role as Jacob Black, the heartthrob werewolf. Since his “Twilight” days, however, Lautner has settled down with his partner, posting a collection of cute moments the two have shared via his official social media account.

This now includes a tear-jerker gender reveal from their living room sofa that Lautner followed with an adorable admission.

Taylor Lautner Cheers At Gender Reveal of First Baby

In the video shared to Lautner’s official Instagram account on June 7, he and Tay Lautner can be seen sitting on the sofa in their living room. It appears to be later in the evening, with the back of the house lost in darkness. Tay Lautner sports a pair of striped, cozy pajamas, smiling as she reads the results of the reveal from her laptop.

The duo braced themselves for the results, covering their eyes, only to open them and find they needed to press additional prompts to see the reveal. Lautner, jangled with nerves, exclaims, “Oh my gosh! There are a lot of steps!”

On the second attempt, Tay Lautner takes Taylor Lautner’s hands, laughing and adding, “your palms are so sweaty,” before the pair share a brief kiss. They are then prompted again if they would like to reveal the baby’s gender, leaving the pair laughing and incredulous.

On the third try, the screen flashes and reveals that Taylor and Tay Lautner will be having a baby girl. Lautner throws his hands in the air, letting out a triumphant cry, as Tay Lautner immediately breaks down in tears of joy. The caption on the video reads, “Our little secret is now yours.”

Taylor Lautner Reveals He Has Always Wanted to Be a “Girl Dad”

Following the gender reveal post, Lautner added to his Instagram Stories, breaking down his elated reaction to the news that his first baby will be a girl. He wrote, “My dream has always been to become a girl dad.”

He went on to explain, “The weight that was lifted off my shoulders in this moment, knowing that dream came true, was unlike anything I’ve felt.”

Before the reveal, Lautner shared an adorable video of family members leaving notes for the unborn baby girl, along with guesses about her gender. Many of the Lautners’ family and friends speculated that the reveal would be a boy, with several of the comments revealing that Lautner’s baby was one of many expected to join the family in 2026.

With the baby months away, Lautner and his wife have plenty to prepare for, and the glimpse into his excitement at being a girl dad is an emotional moment that only adds to how special the gender reveal was.