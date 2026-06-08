‘Office Romance’ Star & Hollywood Veteran Edward James Olmos Reveals What’s Left on His Career Bucket List

Veteran Hollywood actor and director Edward James Olmos has revealed what remains on his career bucket list after over 50 years of working in Hollywood — and a project he’s currently working on may help him to complete it.

Born in East Los Angeles, California, on February 24, 1947, Olmos is now 79. He is currently starring in rom-com “Office Romance” alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, and Bradley Whitford.

His past notable movie roles include the like of 1982’s sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” 1997’s biographical musical drama “Selena” (also alongside Lopez), and 2011’s superhero movie “The Green Hornet.” On television, he has appeared in the likes of crime drama “Miami Vice,” sci-fi series “Battlestar Galactica,” and crime thriller series “Dexter.”

In a recent chat with People, Olmos was asked what was left on his acting bucket list. He explained that he’s currently working on a movie that fits that criteria.

Edward James Olmos Is Working on a ‘Special’ Bucket List Project

Getty Edward James Olmos and “Office Romance” co-star Jennifer Lopez.

On Wednesday, May 27, Edward James Olmos spoke to People while attending the opening night of the 25th edition of The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The star shared whether or not he had any movies or dream roles that were still on his bucket list.

Olmos said, “I’m making one now that’s really special. It’s a thing called ‘Valley of the Heart,’ which deals with a cultural film between the Mexican-American culture and Japanese-American culture during the Second World War.”

He continued, “It’s beautiful. And it’s a love story and I think people will really appreciate it.”

Per People, the film follows “two immigrant families struggling to provide a future for their American-born children after the Great Depression on the farmland they share. But as their oldest children fall in love — secretly — the attack on Pearl Harbor throws these Mexican and Japanese American families into uncertainty and turmoil.”

The script was originally written as a 2018 play by “La Bamba” writer and director Luis Valdez.” Of Valdez, Olmos said, “He’s a brilliant writer and what he’s done here is a real masterpiece.”

It’s one we’ll certainly keep a watchful eye out for.

Olmos Remains Busy at 79

Getty Edward James Olmos.

2026 has been a busy year for Edward James Olmos. Next February, he’ll become an octogenarian, but he’s showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down.

In addition to the aforementioned “Office Romance,” his credits this year include the short sci-fi film “Mami Está Aquí,” crime thriller television series “M.I.A.,” and the intriguing documentary “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” (per IMDb).

His upcoming projects include the action-adventure comedy movie “Rise of the Tarragon.” That one’s in the post-production phase and doesn’t yet have an official release date.

We’ll look forward to seeing all of Edward James Olmos’ upcoming work. We also wish him well with his ongoing career. Moreover, we hope his bucket list project is everything he dreamed it would be.