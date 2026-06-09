Netflix Ends 2 Popular Shows, Each After 3 Seasons

Netflix premiered the young adult thriller series “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” in 2024. The show quickly became a hit, garnering impressive reviews and viewership, and now the streaming giant has renewed the Emma Myers-led series for a third and final season. This comes after it was recently announced that “Devil May Cry” would end.

Per Variety, Myers released a statement on the end of “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” She said, “I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.'”

She continued, “Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience, and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done. Get ready for a crazy time!”

As fans know, and as Myers stated, the show is based on a series of books by Holly Jackson. Following the news of the show ending, Jackson said, “I am ecstatic that we are able to bring ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ to its (bloody) conclusion.”

The statement continued, “‘As Good as Dead’ is my favorite of the book series, and it’s by far my favorite season of the show too. You’ll see Pip as you’ve never seen her before. It’s dark, breathless, horrible, and… somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time… if you dare.”

Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ is Highly Rated

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Not only is “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” among the most popular young adult series on Netflix, but it’s also one of the most critically acclaimed. Currently, the show has an impressive 87% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also love the show, with an 80% positive rating.

Getty Emma Myers

Regarding viewership, Variety reports that the show debuted at number one on Luminate’s weekly viewership ranking in August 2024. The series delivered 699.1 minutes viewed for the week. However, it should be noted that Deadline noted in June 2026 that the second season saw a steep decline in viewership.

Season three of “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” will also feature returning cast members Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies, and Yali Topol Margalith.

‘Devil May Cry’ is Also Ending

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Netflix premiered the animated series “Devil May Cry” in 2025, with the second installment arriving in May 2026. According to Variety, the streamer announced in early June that the series would return for its third and final season.

Showrunner Adi Shankar released a statement. It read, “For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was ‘Inferno.’ Season 2 was ‘Purgatorio.’ Season 3 will be ‘Paradiso.'”

It continued, “These three seasons make up ‘The Force Edge Saga.’ Since inception, ‘The Force Edge Saga’ was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.”