NBC Officially Seals the Fate of Canceled Series After Cast Options Expire

NBC’s “The Hunting Party” is officially done for good after the cast options expired.

The series, which was canceled on June 1, reportedly failed to find a new home, and its producer, Universal Television, ultimately chose not to extend the cast’s contract options, according to Deadline.

With the actors released from their contracts, efforts to extend the show’s life are officially over.

NBC’s ‘The Hunting Party’ Failed to Find New Home

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Initially, there was optimism that “The Hunting Party” could be picked up by a streaming service, given its strong performance on Peacock and Netflix. However, neither platform ultimately stepped in to save the series.

Last month, Deadline reported that NBC had postponed its decision, allowing executives more time to assess the show’s performance on both linear and streaming.

“We’re looking for places where we can grow the network, and that is a time period where we think we can do better,” NBCUniversal’s President of Program Planning Strategy Jeff Bader told the outlet. “Nothing negative about ‘Hunting Party,’ but for our linear schedule, we absolutely need to try and do a little bit better there.”

“The Hunting Party” starred Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Fans React to ‘The Hunting Party’ Cancellation

Meanwhile, fans of the NBC series shared their thoughts about the show’s fate.

One avid viewer wrote, “This is my favorite show, and yet they decided to cancel it. I was devastated when I got the news, and I really hope that they look back on it cause I am 100% sure that if they give it a chance, it would be incredible.”

Someone commented, “This was one of those shows that could’ve gone on for 15 seasons if the suits didn’t axe. Had infinite stories to be told. Shame.”

Another added, “It was a good show and better than some of the shows that keep getting renewed. With many options to watch, they sometimes should give a show more time to find an audience.”

A fan also shared, “I just binged the show and really loved it. It really was set up as the kind of show that could’ve gone on for at least 5 more seasons.”

“The Hunting Party” met the same fate as NBC drama “Key Witness,” which also failed to secure a series order from the network. According to Deadline, the cast’s contract options have also lapsed, effectively ending any chance of the project moving forward.

For now, the only NBC series still alive is the drama “What The Dead Know,” after the network extended star Taylor Schilling’s contract option. The project is also reportedly being redeveloped with a new writer.

NBC Shows Canceled in 2026 so far:

‘Brilliant Minds’ (canceled after two seasons)

‘Stumble’ (canceled after its first season)

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ (canceled after five seasons)

‘Access Hollywood and Access Daily’ (canceled after nearly 30 years on the air)

‘Karamo’ (canceled after four seasons)

‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ (canceled after 19 seasons)

‘The Hunting Party’ (canceled after two seasons)