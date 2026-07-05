Kristen Wiig’s Dreamy ‘Treehouse’ Is Now Selling for an Impressive New Price

Kristen Wiig isn’t afraid to make quick real estate moves. For instance, it wasn’t too long ago that the actress put her Pasadena home on the market for $6.25 million, which came just four months after buying the impressive abode.

Now, mere weeks later, she’s decided to drop the price of the unique dwelling. And when we say unique, we mean the kind of distinctive home that dreams are made of and that stars get to enjoy in real life.

Wiig’s ‘Midcentury Modern … Treehouse’ Is Now $5,995,000

Although Wiig’s residence was already enticing, she has now “chopped the price of her Midcentury Modern home in Pasadena, California, only weeks after listing it — and just months after purchasing it,” Mansion Global reported.

“The ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star paid $5.5 million for the treehouse-like home in February using a trust linked to her business manager, records with PropertyShark show,” per Mansion Global.

After making the decision to sell the home, Mansion Global mentions that the star “first put it on the market for about $6.3 million at the end of May, and it’s now asking just under $6 million, according to listing records,” via Mansion Global — $5,995,000, to be exact.

See the Mix of ‘California Modernism and Japanese Architecture’

“Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Ainsworth, Angel & McClellan, with landscape architecture by Kenneth S. Nakaba, this architecturally significant residence is tucked within Pasadena’s coveted San Rafael neighborhood,” the listing from Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California tells interested parties (or anyone who’s simply curious about celebrity homes).

As you take a look at photos of the dwelling, you may notice that, as the listing points out, it was “[i]nfluenced by both California modernism and Japanese architecture.” Indeed, “the home is defined by warm redwood detailing, smooth plaster walls, expansive walls of glass, and a timeless palette of wood, custom millwork, and travertine. With its strong architectural framework and enduring design, the residence presents a rare opportunity for thoughtful restoration while remaining true to its original vision.”

When the home’s new owners want to retire for the night, they’ll find that, “[d]esigned as a private sanctuary, the primary suite features a dramatic skylight, intimate sitting area, and spa-inspired bathroom,” per the listing.

“Separate guest quarters offer remarkable independence and flexibility, complete with a living room, dining area, full kitchen, and spacious bedroom, making them ideal for guests, extended family, or multigenerational living,” the listing also explains.

When it comes to the property’s exterior, the listing mentions that the interior “living spaces open to lush, park-like surroundings framed by mature trees, sculptural landscaping, and winding garden pathways. A pool, spa, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas are seamlessly integrated into the landscape, creating a tranquil outdoor setting with exceptional scale and opportunity for thoughtful enhancement.”

“Rarely does an opportunity arise to acquire a residence of such architectural significance in such a coveted setting,” the listing is sure to inform possible buyers. “With its strong architectural pedigree, timeless material palette, exceptional bones, and remarkable setting, the home offers a rare opportunity to thoughtfully restore and elevate a significant work of architecture while shaping its next chapter.”