See the ‘Treehouse-Like’ Home Kristen Wiig Is Selling for $6.25 Million Just 4 Months After Buying It

Kristen Wiig has just made a rather unexpected real estate-related move. The “Saturday Night Live” alum has put her fabulous home on the market. Although that doesn’t sound like something surprising to do, the situation is a little unusual due to the fact that the star just bought the dwelling a few months ago.

Indeed, “Wiig is making a quick turnaround in Pasadena,” Robb Report (RR) noted in an Instagram post that went up on June 6. “Less than four months after quietly buying a 1960s hillside residence designed by Ainsworth, Angel & McClellan, the comedian and actress has put the treehouse-like retreat back on the market for $6.25 million — about $800,000 more than she paid earlier this year.”

While it’s unclear why Wiig is already selling her property, RR explained that after purchasing the abode for $5.5 million, “she’s already looking to offload her midcentury-modern abode in the desirable San Rafael Hills neighborhood with an $800,000 jump in price.”

Wiig’s Home Is Both Chic & Charming

An “architecturally significant residence,” according to the Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California listing, the property Wiig has put on the market “is tucked within Pasadena’s coveted San Rafael neighborhood. Influenced by both California modernism and Japanese architecture, the home is defined by warm redwood detailing, smooth plaster walls, expansive walls of glass, and a timeless palette of wood, custom millwork, and travertine.”

As stunning as you might imagine, the dwelling’s “living spaces open to lush, park-like surroundings framed by mature trees, sculptural landscaping, and winding garden pathways,” the listing notes.

“A pool, spa, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas are seamlessly integrated into the landscape, creating a tranquil outdoor setting with exceptional scale and opportunity for thoughtful enhancement,” the listing tells potential buyers. “Designed as a private sanctuary, the primary suite features a dramatic skylight, intimate sitting area, and spa-inspired bathroom.”

Beyond that, the listing mentions the fact that “[s]eparate guest quarters offer remarkable independence and flexibility, complete with a living room, dining area, full kitchen, and spacious bedroom, making them ideal for guests, extended family, or multigenerational living.”

“Rarely does an opportunity arise to acquire a residence of such architectural significance in such a coveted setting,” the listing goes on to say. “With its strong architectural pedigree, timeless material palette, exceptional bones, and remarkable setting, the home offers a rare opportunity to thoughtfully restore and elevate a significant work of architecture while shaping its next chapter.”

Wiig Has Previously Sold a Home After Just 4 Months

Getty Kristen Wiig

As unlikely as it might sound, this isn’t the first time that Wiig has attempted to sell a home just four months after buying it. Frankly, the actress “is no novice when it comes to real estate,” Robb Report notes.

North Hillcrest (via RR) mentions the fact that “she’s owned at least eight homes from California to the East Coast over the years. Among them are a Malibu house she paid $5.5 million for in 2020 and sold four months later to Legendary Entertainment marketing chief Blair Rich for a $600,000 profit and a Case Study House in San Rafael Hills that she sold to actress Lily Collins for about $4 million in 2021.”

RR also points out that Wiig “currently owns a multimillion-dollar vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard, but her primary residence is in Pasadena, just about a two-minute drive from the place she now has up for sale.