Megastar Meg Ryan Is ‘Discreetly’ Selling Her Hamptons Home for $15.25 Million — See Where She Would ‘Escape’ Hollywood

If you imagine what kind of home you think Meg Ryan would live in, you might picture something that has the same look and vibe of her fabulous Hamptons home. Wonderfully charming as well as incredibly impressive, it’s definitely a celeb-worthy dream dwelling. And soon, it might belong to someone new.

“Meg Ryan quietly asks $15.25M for her Hamptons escape,” The New York Post reported on Monday, June 8. Indeed, the star “is giving Hamptons home buyers the opportunity to say, ‘I’ll have what she’s having,’ as the ‘When Harry Met Sally’ star discreetly listed her Bridgehampton farmhouse for $15.25 million last week.”

It’s ‘One of the Brightest Jewels’ in Meg’s Real Estate Portfolio

Getty Meg Ryan

While Ryan is ready to pass her Hamptons home onto a new resident, it turns out that she hasn’t owned the property for very long.

The actress “is getting ready to bid farewell to one of the brightest jewels in her real estate portfolio: a stunning Hamptons retreat that she has owned for just two years and has now listed for the very dazzling price of $15.25 million,” according to Realtor.com.

“Ryan, 64, who has become almost as well known for her high-end home renovations as her romantic-comedy roles,” per Realtor.com, “appears poised to score a tidy profit if she finds a buyer at her current asking price, having purchased the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom dwelling in 2024 for $13.5 million”

‘The Property Delivers the Quintessential Hamptons Lifestyle’

“Down a long gated driveway on a secluded and beautifully landscaped flag lot, this exceptional Bridgehampton South residence offers sophisticated luxury living in one of the Hamptons’ most coveted locations,” the Stack-Page Properties listing tells potential buyers. “Perfectly positioned near ocean beaches, renowned restaurants, and the heart of the village, the property seamlessly combines privacy, elegance, and convenience.”

Built in 2016, Ryan’s 4,928 square foot home includes five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

“Thoughtfully designed with timeless architecture and refined interiors by Kitty McCoy, the home features expansive entertaining spaces, multiple fireplaces, sun-filled living areas, and beautifully appointed bedroom suites designed for comfort and relaxation,” the listing explains. Beyond that, “[t]he gracious primary suite offers a luxurious private retreat with tranquil views overlooking the lush grounds.”

Getty Meg Ryan

That’s not to overlook what residents will find outside.

“Set on 1.5± meticulously maintained acres with mature specimen trees and resort style amenities, the outdoor setting is equally impressive, featuring an oversized heated gunite pool, covered outdoor living spaces, and beautifully curated landscaping by LaGuardia Design Group, ideal for entertaining or quiet summer living,” per the listing.

Realtor.com also notes that “the property delivers the quintessential Hamptons lifestyle. A heated Gunite swimming pool anchors the backyard, while a covered porch with an outdoor fireplace creates an inviting setting for summer evenings.”

“The sprawling compound also benefits from a full-property security system, providing privacy and peace of mind,” Realtor.com also notes. “Privacy and security were clearly top of mind when the home was designed, with a long driveway and tree-lined parcel helping to protect the dwelling from any prying eyes — a must for an actress of Ryan’s level of fame.”