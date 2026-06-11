Zac Efron Is Building a Home with an Unexpected Material that Will Be Used for ‘Everything from Bricks’ to ‘Mattress, Curtains and Pillows’

Zac Efron has decided that it’s time to put down some roots. In order to do so, he’s snapped up a piece of property in Australia where he intends to build his dream home.

Granted, this won’t be any ordinary abode. The star has decided to construct a home that will be made almost entirely out of a rather unexpected material: hemp.

Efron’s Home Will Surely Be Stunning as well as Sustainable

Getty Zac Efron

When it comes to Efron’s new dwelling, the star “is building his sustainable dream home in Australia,” according to People.

Efron “is currently working on the eco-conscious build, which he’s dubbed ‘FutureCave,’ with Dutch-Australian designer Joost Bakker,” People notes. The star’s “unique home is coming to life an hour outside of Byron Bay in New South Wales, years after he purchased a 128-hectare plot of land there in 2020, local outlet the Australian Financial Review previously reported.”

“Everything from the home’s bricks to the ‘High School Musical’ alum’s mattress, curtains and pillows, will reportedly be derived from the eco-friendly material,” People explains. Indeed, “the build will mostly be made out of hemp, including the internal bricks and joinery. The plant will be sourced from a farm in southern New South Wales. Other pieces in the home, from Efron’s mattress to the curtains and pillows, will also reportedly be derived from hemp.”

Bakker took to Instagram on November 7, 2025, to discuss the project, writing in the caption, “It’s not everyday of the week that @zacefron asks you to design his home, I am beyond excited! Especially as it will be the first home he has ever owned!”

“Zac fell in love with @futurefoodsystem and then our family home in Monbulk and now wants a home of his own + best of all he wants me to push my ideas as far as they can go! So here we are — designing and building Zac’s home,” Bakker wrote. “Its a dream come true. Every element is pushing my team creatively and I love nothing more than testing so many ideas.”

Bakker also explained, “For the past year we’ve experimented with making hemp blocks, replacing concrete with two materials that restore the environment hemp, possibly the best plant on earth at repairing and restoring soil health and of course oysters, natures ultimate ocean restorer.”

He told his followers, “We are using the most cutting edge technology (invented by the Romans 2000+ years ago) I want to create a building material that I hope will become mainstream one day — a material that naturally breathes, is anti mould, naturally fire resistant and improves the indoor air Zac will ultimately breathe.”

Zac’s Hemp Home Build Is Underway

Bakker also shared an update in an Instagram post he popped up on May 8 that included a shot of Efron. He added a caption, writing, “Excited to get started on Zac’s house! Especially want to thank these two legends @main__frank for working so hard to get this project designed and approved! (And somehow interpreting my sketches 🤦)”

“I first met Frank and Bron @futurefoodsystem and we quickly struck up a friendship,” Bakker continued.

He then offered a little more background on their relationship, saying, “While working at @mcildowiepartners he helped by doing architectural tours of @futurefoodsystem and then when @woodleighschool asked me to do an extension to the school, I asked him if he wanted to do it with me and he said let’s do it!”

“It didn’t take long for Bron and Frank to start out on their own and they have both been amazing working on Zac’s house,” Bakker added. “Enthusiastically embracing any idea! thankYOU @main__frank”