Hallmark Star Will Kemp Shares Sweet Message About Co-star Torrey DeVitto Ahead of ‘Toast to Italy’ Premiere

Will Kemp is giving fans something else to look forward to this summer with a glimpse at his upcoming romance, “Toast to Italy,” co-starring Torrey DeVitto.

The Hallmark leading man, best known for starring in projects like “Christmas Waltz,” “Love, Romance & Chocolate,” and “Royal Matchmaker,” recently shared a pair of promotional photos from the film on social media as he built excitement for its premiere next month. He also shared a few kind words about working with DeVitto, another Hallmark favorite. This collaboration marks their first time the pair will be starring alongside each other for the network.

Fans Are Buzzing as Kemp Promotes Upcoming Italian Romance

“Had so much fun working with @torreydevitto on A Toast of Italy – premiering August 1st 8/7c @hallmarkchannel and next day on @hallmarkplus,” Kemp wrote in the caption of his July 4 Instagram post. “Be sure to join us for the adventure ! 🍷🇮🇹”

At the end of his caption, he also teased fans by writing: “#moretocome 📸🎬,” meaning the actor may soon be sharing more photos from the film.

Fellow Hallmark star Victor Webster commented, “Handsome devil,” prompting a playful reply from Kemp that reads, “Horns are in the wash…”

Fans in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming Hallmark Channel film:

“Now we are talking. Who else watches Hallmark Movies every day? Looking forward to watching.”

“I’ve always enjoyed Torres’s movies, and of course, Will’s always, as well!. Looking forward to seeing this one! 🥰”

“Swear you age backwards. You look so young Wil. Hope England gets to see this film. ❤️”

“Woo hoo! Look at you all clean shaven and looking spiffy! A new Will Kemp movie, and with Torrey Devitto. Doesn’t get any better than that! So cool!”

“Totally Awesome!! Also, Absolutely, I’ll be joining the adventure to Italy 🇮🇹 and tuning in to your new movie next month!!!!”

“This looks to be well worth the wait and anticipation. You never looked better. She is so lucky to be working with you. I wouldn’t miss this premiere for the world! 🍿🎥🎞️📽️🎬❤️🤸🏻😃”

The official synopsis for “Toast to Italy” reads, “Jenny travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding. She meets Arrigo, also looking for the famous ‘Love Wine’ and together their search leads to a love of their own,” per Hallmark Channel.

The film will be premiering on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 1 at 8/7 c.

DeVitto recently wrote about her Italian experience in a June 12 Instagram post, where she opened up about everything from filming “Toast to Italy” to family travel, and the realities of doing it all with a toddler in tow.

“Since being away I’ve become an avid bird watcher (just trying to make @ianharding proud), shot a film with some really great people that I’m excited to share with you all soon, got to spend a month in Italy and Bulgaria with my family…”

She continued by joking about the less than glamorous side of international travel, especially with a little one:

“…got to lose 50 years off my life flying a 10 1/2 flight to Italy and Bulgaria with a 1 1/2 year old. In the words of @marinasqu , I give traveling with a toddler 0/10 stars. Zero.”

Despite the chaos of travel, DeVitto shared that the trip was deeply meaningful to her personally:

“But I got to introduce my daughter and husband to relatives in Italy for the first time and got to watch my little one adapt, explore and thrive, so it was more than worth it,” DeVitto wrote in the caption.