The Rock Says He’s ‘Never Played a Role Like This’ in New ‘Moana’

When “Moana” came onto the scene, it was an instant hit. Children everywhere took to the animated film in 2016 when it debuted.

It was another successful project for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays the voice of “Maui,” a large and gregarious hero. Now that the live-action version is set to debut, The Rock discussed what makes this film so different than any other he’s worked on.

He was asked by Entertainment Tonight over the last decade, since the first movie, he’s lived more life. Raising his children and his family grew, he said, shifted his mindset a bit.

The Rock on His Personal Connection to ‘Moana’

“It hits right in the feels, and it hits in the feels I didn’t even know I had,” he said. “Like it’s that kind of role. As we were talking about this earlier, I’m happy to tell you that we’ve known each other a long time.

“I’ve never played a role like this. It’s big, it’s fun. He is presentationally — he’s Maui, but it’s also my grandfather who’s buried here in Hawaii. Imbuing his spirit. It’s also our culture up there on that big screen.”

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To say the first “Moana” was a success would be an understatement. It grossed $687 million during its first run and is very popular on Disney+. It streamed over 13 billion minutes on the platform. “Moana 2” grossed $1.009 billion globally (!!!)

The (Short) Story of ‘Moana’

The chosen one, Moana, sets off on her journey across the sea to restore the heart of Te Fiti, the mother island. She finds demigod Maui, who has been deserted on an island. While hesitant at first, Maui ultimately helps her on the adventure and teaches her how to navigate by the stars.

As she heads back home (after many obstacles, including being abandoned by Maui), she makes it home to Motunui. The curse is lifted from the island, and she is named the chief.

It’s a lot better in the film. Promise.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30TH: Dwayne Johnson attends the opening of Disney’s Moana Experience at Potter’s Field, London on June 30th, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

There are so many stories involved in the movie, many of which make you think and manage to tug at the heart strings.

And the music …

“How Far I’ll Go” from the first “Moana” won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 60th Grammys.

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The Rock said it’s a blessing to have his culture up on the big screen.

“I grew up here,” he said. “I used to skip school, in middle school and high school, just to go watch movies, but I wasn’t seeing myself up there, but now we are, so it does hit differently — 10 years ago, I played a different kind of Maui, and today, I’ve lived a life — father, ups and down, everything in between, just bringing that to this role. I love it. I’ve never had a role like this before …”

It’s crazy to think 10 years have gone by since the first and third movie, but the success shows. The live-action film “Moana” is set to be released on July 10.