Al Roker Breaks Silence On ‘Today’ Intruder, Craig Melvin Confirms Everyone ‘Safe’ In On-Air Statement

Al Roker is speaking out about the terrifying incident that unfolded on the morning of July 16 on the Manhattan set of NBC’s “Today” when a man stormed the set and lunged at anchor Craig Melvin.

The longtime NBC weather anchor on the morning show took to Instagram to share an emotional message.

“A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc,” he wrote. “We are both okay. It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together. You all, like Craig, said ‘You come after one of us, you come after all of us.’ We’ll talk about it this morning on @todayshow.”

Everyone At ‘Today’ Is ‘Safe and Sound’

On the July 17 edition of “Today,” Melvin addressed the elephant in the room.

“You may have heard that unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A,” Melvin told viewers.

“Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly,” Melvin continued. “He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter, and we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

Play

Craig Melvin Is ‘Doing Just Fine’

Melvin addressed the incident that same day, sharing a personal message via Instagram to let fans know he’d been unharmed in the incident.

“Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours,” he wrote. “I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @todayshow”

An Official Statement

Meanwhile, Melvin’s Instagram post also shared an official statement on behalf of the show.

“There was a security incident this morning at the ‘Today’ show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A,” it read. “The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident.”

The statement continued, “There was no altercation, and no one was injured. ‘Today’ is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and ‘Today’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Suspect in Custody

The intruder has been identified as 41-year-old Robert Truelove.

People reports that Truelove will be facing multiple charges, including hate crimes, criminal trespass and harassment.

Authorities tell People that Truelove entered the “Today” studios at Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan, confronting co-host Craig Melvin, and proceeded to hurl racial slurs at him.

A law enforcement source confirmed earlier reports that Truelove was allegedly targeting Roker, asking for his location after evading security and entering the studio.

A Criminal Past and a Jail Sentence

According to court records, Truelove has a history of criminal behavior.

In June 2026, he entered a guilty plea to charges of criminal mischief. That plea was regarding a case in which multiple vehicles had been damaged.

Truelove received a six-month jail sentence. His sentence also included five years of probation and a $375 fine.

“It is unclear how much of that sentence he served before Thursday’s alleged incident,” People adds.

The magazine also reports that Truelove has three other criminal cases in New York that are still pending.

He has entered pleas of not guilty to those charges, which inculde misdemeanor assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass on railroad property and trespassing.





