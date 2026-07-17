Where to Watch Every Tom Holland Spidey Movie (In Order) Before ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” will hit theaters on Friday, July 31.

English actor Tom Holland, 30, will reprise his role as the eponymous web-slinging superhero for the eighth time (including cameos) in the movie.

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

However, before watching it, you may need to catch up with Spidey’s complete story in the MCU so far. We’re here to help in that regard.

Here’s how and where to watch every Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, in the correct order (starting with the first).

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Plot summary: “Political involvement in the Avengers’ affairs causes a rift between Captain America and Iron Man” (per IMDb).

Tom Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man came in “Captain America: Civil War.” In the film, he is recruited by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, to fight against Captain America’s team of fugitive heroes.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, fuboTV, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Plot summary: “Peter Parker tries to stop Adrian ‘The Vulture’ Toomes from selling weapons made with advanced Chitauri technology while trying to balance his life as an ordinary high school student” (per IMDb).

Tom Holland’s second appearance as Spider-Man came in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which was his first solo outing as the character. Spidey finds himself in the complex situation of dating the girl whose father turns out the be the movie’s main villain, played by the brilliant Michael Keaton.

Where to watch: Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, fuboTV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Plot summary: “The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe” (per IMDb).

Tom Holland’s third outing as Spider-Man came in another ensemble movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.” In this one, he finds himself in space helping Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy fight Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Plot summary: “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe” (per IMDb).

Having being wiped from existence in the previous movie, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man re-emerges for a brief fourth appearance at the end of its sequel, “Avengers: Endgame.” Snapped back to life by Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, he joins the final battle and tragically witnesses the heroic fall of his mentor, Tony Stark.

Where to watch: Disney+, TNT, TBS, truTV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Plot summary: “Peter Parker, the beloved superhero Spider-Man, faces four destructive elemental monsters while on holiday in Europe. Soon, he receives help from Mysterio, a fellow hero with mysterious origins” (per IMDb).

In his fifth appearance and second solo outing as Spidey, while mourning the loss of Tony Stark, Tom Holland’s hero defeats Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio with devastating consequences — those being the reveal of his secret identity and framing for Mysterio’s death to the whole world.

Where to watch: Disney+, fuboTV, FXNow, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Plot summary: “Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution” (per IMDb).

Tom Holland’s appearance as Spidey (his sixth overall) in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was a mere cameo. However, it was important, as it canonically transported Tom Hardy’s Venom into the MCU, bridged the gap between the Sony and Marvel Studios franchises, and directly set up the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” crossover event.

Where to watch: Disney+, fuboTV, Starz, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Plot summary: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear” (per IMDb).

In Tom Holland’s seventh and most recent appearance as Spider-Man, in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the premise of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” gets set up. To fix the mess he made in trying to undo the damage to his reputation, the hero has Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange make the entire world — including those closest to him — forget who he is.

Where to watch: Disney+, fuboTV, FXNow, YouTube TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Tickets for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” are available now. Get yours quick and make sure you go and see it.