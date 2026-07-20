Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Sporting Event Romance Continues at FIFA: See the Pics

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue their love affair with major sporting events after being photographed attending the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Though it was hard to tell which nation the famous couple was rooting for, as neither wore the colors most associated with either team, they appeared to be having a great time in their suite, holding hands and even sharing a kiss.

The couple has been known to frequent major sporting events, including attending most New York Knicks games during the NBA Finals in June.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Showcase Their Romance at FIFA World Cup Final

Getty US actor Timothee Chalamet (C), French journalist Marc Chalamet (L) and US Media personality Kylie Jenner attend the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina.

Several A-list celebrities were in attendance for the FIFA World Cup finals between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19, including actor Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The couple continued their sporting events PDA streak with their latest outing, with cameras capturing the pair together in their suite as they held hands and shared a sweet kiss. In fact, it turned out to be a family affair, with the “Dune” actor’s dad, French journalist Marc Chalamet, seen taking photos of the match and enjoying the game right next to his son.

Getty French-US actor Timothee Chalamet (L) kisses US Media personality Kylie Jenner next to Marc Chalamet ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match.

For the event, both Chalamet and Jenner kept things casual. The actor sported a dark blue Adidas long-sleeve top with matching Adidas track pants, while the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opted for an all-black ensemble with matching black kitten-heeled sandals and sleek black sunglasses.

According to a video shared by Fox Sports, Chalamet played a special role in the final match-up. The actor was seen walking out of the tunnel and placing the game ball on a podium.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Keep Turning Major Sporting Events Into Date Nights

Getty Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

Jenner and Chalamet have made it a habit of attending some of the biggest sporting events together. Before their FIFA World Cup appearance, the couple was frequently spotted sitting courtside, cheering on the New York Knicks as they made their way to the NBA Finals and ultimately beat out the San Antonio Spurs.

Chalamet, who was born and raised in New York City, certainly converted his reality TV girlfriend into a Knicks fan, with Jenner showing up to games sporting the team’s colors.

According to E! News, one incredibly memorable moment was when the couple was in attendance to witness the Knicks advance to the finals on May 25. After the team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jenner and Chalamet shared a kiss and jumped up from their seats as they celebrated the win.