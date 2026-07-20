HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Opens Up About Conquering a Longtime Fear for an Unforgettable Family Memory

Jenny Marrs faced a long-standing fear head-on, revealing that the chance to create a special family memory gave her the courage to do so. The HGTV star overcame her fear of riding horses to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska experience her daughter had always dreamed of.

Jenny Marrs Shares Story Behind Overcoming Her Fear of Riding Horses

On July 29, Marrs took to Instagram to give an update on their family vacation to Alaska, revealing not only the song that is part of their travels, but also how she bravely overcame her fear.

“Every time we travel, we have a song that embodies the trip. I can hear it play years later and instantly remember the places we visited and the memories we made,” she explained in the caption.

Marrs continued, “Here in Alaska, ‘Til You Can’t’ has played countless times in the car and it has been the absolute perfect song. Dave and I both tear up at the lyrics, ‘So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away / ‘Cause you’ll never know how bad you wanna ’til you can’t someday’ 🥹.”

She explained, “And these lines sum up the essence of this trip perfectly: ‘If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, ’cause a dream won’t chase you back.'”

Marrs explained how she was able to fulfill that philosophy by making one of her daughter’s dreams come true — even though she had some anxiety about the activity.

“Charlotte’s always wanted to ride a horse on the beach and, although I was kicked off a horse as a kid and was afraid of riding ever since, I refused to let my fear prevent me from making this once-in-a-lifetime memory,” she wrote.

“What an incredible experience this was,” Marrs added. “I’m so thankful I ‘took the chance’ — we’ll never forget this! (If you’re visiting, be sure to add @homer_horse_adventures to your itinerary!!) 🐴.”

The video showed Marrs taking footage of her, son Luke, and Charlotte having a blast riding horses on the beach and through the water. She included photos at the end, with Marrs beaming over conquering her fear.

Fans Share Words of Support for Jenny Marrs’ Proud Moment

Fans lit up the comments section to praise Marrs for facing her fear.

“So beautiful and what a sweet tradition,” one fan wrote. “@codyjohnson songs always deliver such special messages ❤️.”

Another fan commented, “You’re such a good mum Jenny. You overcame your fears to create such a special memory for and with Charlotte. Just magical ❤️.”

Others noted, “Way to get back on the horse again” and “I. Could. Not. Love. This. More. #proudofyou!”

“Good for you, Jenny, for facing your fear for a priceless memory with your daughter!!!” another fan shared.

One commenter noted, “This brought me to tears … What an amazing experience for all of you!! 🥹💕”

“Love Charlotte trotting! You can feel she just wants to take off galloping down that beach 😂,” another fan noted.