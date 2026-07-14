Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Major Change They Asked HGTV to Make for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8

As season 8 of “Fixer to Fabulous” approaches, Dave and Jenny Marrs revealed one change they asked HGTV to consider for the show. The HGTV stars explained why they would rather keep the budget for each renovation under wraps.

Why Dave & Jenny Marrs Asked HGTV to Stop Sharing Renovation Budgets on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

In a July 2026 interview with Realtor.com, Dave and Jenny shared one of their big hopes for the upcoming season of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

With home renovation costs increasing from season to season, the couple explained why removing budget information from episodes could be more helpful for viewers.

“When we first started this show, we could do a small house renovation where we did the kitchen, one other space, and something on the exterior for $70,000,” Dave explained. “A kitchen now is $60,000 to start before I even touch anything else, and so a lot of times people might catch an episode of Season 1 or Season 2 because HGTV, they recycle these and play them a lot.”

Jenny noted, “It’s also where you live. That is a tricky one.”

She continued, “We actually asked this year if we could take out the budget information because it’s so hard, and it’s so hard for people living in different parts of the country, and [seeing it] in a rerun three years later.”

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not, but it is challenging because every market is so different,” the HGTV star added.

The couple also touched on the timeline of home renovation projects, pointing out that reality is far different than what viewers see on TV.

“We have a 42-minute episode, and they take hundreds of hours of footage and cram it down,” Jenny explained. “We want people to know this is the edited version. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes … and there’s a lot that happens that doesn’t get shown.”

She added, “Like, just sitting here doing billing or ordering, researching lights — that takes hours and hours of work to find the right light for the right space, and it’s just not going to be shown.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8, Confirm Fan-Favorite Is Returning

On June 22, Jenny took to Instagram to share an announcement about the next season of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

They didn’t reveal too many details, but fans did spot Joe Looney, the beloved carpenter who worked on the show for many seasons.

“We have some news … SEASON EIGHT of Fixer to Fabulous is coming!! 🙌” Jenny wrote in the caption.

The HGTV star continued, “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes — we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families.”

“We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so,” she added. “THANK YOU all for the support, encouragement and love. Our entire team is immensely grateful that you all continue to invite us into your living rooms each year. It’s a privilege we don’t take lightly. 🤍🤍”

“We don’t have an air date just yet but I’ll share with y’all as soon as we do!” Jenny noted.

On June 23, Jenny confirmed on her Instagram Stories that Joe will indeed be back. “If you saw yesterday’s announcement, you may have spied Mr. Joe … yes, we wore him down and convinced him to come hang out with us every so often!” she shared. “I love having him back!!!”