Erin Cahill Celebrates the Team Behind Hallmark Reality Series, ‘Mom’s the Bride,’ in New BTS Post

Erin Cahill is giving Hallmark fans a fun peek behind the curtain. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming “Mom’s the Bride,” showing everything from time in the makeup chair to stepping in front of the cameras.

Yep, it’s always fun getting a glimpse of what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling, and honestly, Cahill’s latest post highlights just how much work goes into bringing a Hallmark (or reality TV) production to life. It also shines a spotlight on the team behind the scenes who helped make the series possible.

Erin Cahill Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Filming ‘Mom’s the Bride’

In a joint Instagram post (seen above) with makeup artist Kyle Hugo and beauty brand Whoosh, Cahill thanked everyone who helped create the looks viewers saw throughout Hallmark’s newest unscripted wedding series.

The caption read:

“Happy #MCM… huge shoutout to the incredible @wooshbeauty for all their support on our show, Mom’s the Bride! 💄👰🏻‍♀️ Their collaboration made it all possible for @kylehugobeauty to work brilliant hair and makeup magic using their amazing products. THANK YOU, whoosh, for everything you did for Mom’s the Bride! 🙏”

The video and photos included several moments from production. Fans can see Cahill getting her makeup done, a collection of different looks she wore throughout filming, and clips of her walking onto set before the cameras started rolling.

Let’s be real, viewers usually only get to see the polished final product. Posts like this offer a fun reminder of just how many people work together behind the scenes to bring a Hallmark project to life. From the hair and makeup team to the production crew, it seems like everyone played a role in creating the finished series.

“Mom’s the Bride” premiered earlier this year (May 7-June 4, 2026) and takes a different approach than a traditional wedding show.

According to the official synopsis:

“Each episode follows an adult woman who is planning her mother’s dream wedding, with help from Erin Cahill and Hallmark. Flipping the script on the traditional “mother of the bride” role, the series honors the reciprocal love and support that can make the mother-daughter bond so profound. Viewers will follow the road to the altar from planning, to cake tastings, to dress fittings and the big day. Every ceremony is a love letter from a daughter to her mother.”

All six episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Hallmark+.

Hallmark Erin Cahill hosts Hallmark’s “Mom’s the Bride” Season 1, Episode 6: “Mom’s Boho Wedding” in 2026

Erin Cahill Has Stayed Busy Across Hallmark & Beyond

While “Mom’s the Bride” is one of Cahill’s newest Hallmark projects, she’s had a full schedule over the past year.

In 2025 alone, she starred in three Hallmark movies. Fans saw her alongside Erik Valdez in “Journey to You,” then appeared with Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha in “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.” She wrapped up the year starring opposite Paul Campbell in “Christmas at the Catnip Cafe.”

Outside of Hallmark, Cahill also expanded her resume by stepping into the gaming world. She voiced Chloe “Karma” Lynch in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 7,” adding another memorable role to her career.

More recently, viewers can also catch Cahill on Season 2 of Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea,” where she continues to connect with fans in a different kind of Hallmark project.

@hallmarkplus Set sail with Hallmark’s favorite stars in season 2 of #ChristmasAtSea and get an annual subscription for $39 with the code SUMMERSAVINGS. ☀️ Catch exclusive shows and stream all your favorite Christmas in July movies next day on Hallmark+! ♬ original sound – Hallmark+

As for what’s next, there haven’t been any official announcements about another Hallmark movie featuring Cahill just yet. Her IMDb page currently lists two upcoming projects: the short “For Love,” which is in development, and “Krashers,” which is listed as development unknown.

Honestly, it seems like Hallmark fans are always excited whenever Cahill appears in a new project. She has become a familiar face across the network’s movies and series, and her positive energy has made her a fan favorite over the years.

For now, anyone looking for more of Cahill can stream all six episodes of “Mom’s the Bride” on Hallmark+, revisit her recent Hallmark movies, or enjoy her latest behind-the-scenes post celebrating the talented team that helped bring the heartfelt series to life.