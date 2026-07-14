Ian Somerhalder Reveals Why He Walked Away From Hollywood After “V Wars”

Ian Somerhalder is opening up about the career decision that changed his life nearly seven years ago.

The former “The Vampire Diaries” star recently shared what he called the “really honest” and “kind of controversial” reason he stepped away from acting, explaining that the cancellation of his Netflix series “V Wars” ultimately convinced him to leave Hollywood behind.

During an appearance on the “Haley on the Go” podcast, Somerhalder reflected on the challenges of producing the supernatural drama and why the experience left him questioning whether he wanted to continue working in the entertainment industry.

Ian Somerhalder Says “V Wars” Changed Everything

Somerhalder explained that he was passionate about “V Wars” because it allowed him to play a scientist rather than another vampire character.

After relocating his family to Northern Ontario for production, he spent nearly a year filming the Netflix series. When the project was completed, however, Somerhalder said he was disappointed with the version that was delivered.

According to the actor, he approached the studio and offered to return his salary because he did not want his name attached to a series he felt failed to meet his expectations.

Instead of walking away, Somerhalder and producing partner James Gibb fought to improve the show.

He said the pair raised more than $6 million independently to shoot additional material after Netflix agreed they could continue working on the series without providing extra funding.

The demanding schedule took a physical toll.

Somerhalder recalled filming hours of additional footage within days, pushing himself so hard that he eventually required hospitalization from exhaustion.

Although “V Wars” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and performed well, the series was canceled after one season.

Somerhalder said internal disagreements among executives ultimately prevented the show from continuing despite its success.

Getty Ian Somerhalder

Why Ian Somerhalder Decided to Leave Acting

Looking back on the experience, Somerhalder said it forced him to reconsider what he wanted from his career.

After years of acting, he realized he no longer wanted major career decisions to depend on studio executives rather than the work itself.

“I pulled the plug,” Somerhalder said while describing his decision to step away from Hollywood.

He added that he no longer wanted his livelihood controlled by executives whose priorities often had little to do with storytelling.

The decision marked a major turning point for the actor.

Somerhalder and his wife, actress Nikki Reed, moved away from Los Angeles and shifted their attention toward raising their family and developing business ventures outside of Hollywood.

Although he has repeatedly said acting is largely behind him, Somerhalder has not completely ruled out revisiting one project.

He revealed that he and his team regained the rights to “V Wars,” though he acknowledged bringing the series back would be difficult.

For now, Somerhalder appears content with the life he has built away from the spotlight. While many fans continue to associate him with Damon Salvatore from “The Vampire Diaries,” the actor says his departure from Hollywood ultimately came down to wanting more creative control over his work and choosing a different path for the future.