How To Watch Tom Cruise’s World Cup Special Appearance

Getty English former footballer David Beckham and US actor Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise enjoyed some of the FIFA World Cup events from the stands with other celebrities. That is changing for the closing ceremony. The lineup for the big day has been released and the movie star and other celebrities are going to be involved.

Tom Cruise Has a Special Appearance at the World Cup Closing Ceremony

Getty Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham

The movie star will make a “special appearance” at the closing ceremony. The ceremony takes place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 at the MetLife Stadium. It will start at 13:30 local time, which is 90 minutes before kickoff, according to

The other celebrities in the lineup are Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed, and Laura Pausini. Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem.

Cruise watched some of the games in person. He stood next to David and Victoria Beckham in the stands to watch the the United States vs. Paraguay at the Los Angeles stadium on June 12. Brad Pitt, Issa Rae, Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, and more also attended.

The “Mission Impossible” star spoke at Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month. “But what makes David’s story truly remarkable isn’t simply where he is today,” he said, according to Variety. “It’s how it began. Every chapter of his life and career was built on this same thing: hard work and dedication.”

The actor called it a Hollywood story. “The thing that has impressed me most is that success has never changed who he is,” the action star later said. “The same core values that got him there are the ones he lives by today.”

Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ Will Be Released in October

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The action star is taking a break from his franchises to play a new character. Alejandro G. Iñárritu directed a dark comedy focused on a president named Digger Rockwell (Cruise) who has to save the world from a moving glacier and nuclear waste.

The actor is a Southern balding man in the movie. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, and Aetheria Angel are also in the cast.

It’s likely the film will lead to an awards run. Iñárritu won four Oscars for his work on “Birdman” and “The Revenant.” Cruise has been nominated four times for “Magnolia”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Born on the Fourth of July”, and “Top Gun: Maverick”. Their collaboration should be a powerful one.

“I have never had something that could challenge me in this way, and neither has Alejandro,” Cruise said, according to Hola! “When you see this film, it’s totally original.”

The genre also made Cruise experiment with his oddball character. “There is not one rhythm or comedy-fits-all,” he said. That physical transformation is already evident from the trailer.