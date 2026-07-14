Taylor Swift’s Massive Diamond Wedding Band Revealed: PHOTO

Taylor Swift’s sparkler is in a class of its own!

In photos shared by Vogue and reshared by the official “kelcebrothers” Instagram, Swift was seen flashing her massive wedding ring with husband Travis Kelce by her side.

Swift’s diamond stole the spotlight, as the pop star opted not to stack her engagement ring on top of her wedding band — a wedding tradition dating back centuries.

In the photo, Swift stood in front of Kelce as he had his arm around her waist. The newlyweds posed with NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and his wife, Laura Kruk.

Taylor Swift’s Diamond Wedding Band

The gorgeous take was from Schuster and Kruk’s wedding on July 10, held at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

While Swift’s wedding band and engagement ring appear to be similar in size, the two diamonds are visibly different.

After Kelce proposed to Swift on Aug. 10, 2025, in a breathtaking garden-themed ambiance, the “Opalite” hitmaker spoke with U.K. radio show “Heart Breakfast” in Oct. 2025 about how she introduced Kelce to Kindred Lubeck, who would later design her engagement ring.

“I had shown him a video. I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring, I [gasped] … I was like, ‘I know who made this. I know who made this,’ and also, ‘You listen to me!’” Swift candidly shared.

“It was like, you really know me,” she added. “I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex.”

Travis Kelce Gives Wedding Proposal Advice

After he proposed to Swift, Kelce gave fans a glimpse into the ring-picking process, telling his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast that being in tune with “your gal” is the only way to pull off the perfect engagement.

“Man, you’ve gotta know your gal. You’ve gotta know your gal or your significant other,” he said. “You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way… I would just say know your partner, know who you’re doing it for, and do it for the right reasons.”

While Swift and Kelce officially said “I do” to forever on July 3, the newlyweds have yet to share photos from their wedding day.

In an Instagram post from the “kelcebrothers,” a statement from a Dior spokesperson was shared, confirming that Swift will be the first person to reveal her and Kelce’s wedding photos, likely on Instagram. “We aren’t sure when that might be,” the spokesperson said of Swift’s timeline reveal.

Both Swift and Kelce wore white on their wedding day, according to a press release from PEOPLE. Swift wore Cartier jewelry and custom Christian Louboutin heels. Her wedding dress was the first custom-made Haute Couture gown that Dior’s Jonathan Anderson has ever designed.