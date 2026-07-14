Danica McKellar In ‘The Christmas Yes List’ Coming To Great American Family

Danica McKellar is back on Great American Family in the holidays, starring in the new movie “The Christmas Yes List.” The holiday romance movie also stars Sam Page and is based on a book by Melissa Ferguson.

This new Great American Christmas 2026 movie sees the “Wonder Years” alum in the lead as a people pleaser, trying hard to change her ways. With the heat of summer continuing, it might feel that the holidays are a long way away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already get excited about Christmas movies. Christmas will be here sooner than we think.

Moreover, “The Christmas Yes List” is one of those movies that offers an important life lesson, with characters going through personal growth. In this case, McKellar’s character is a people pleaser, who is seeking change in her life.

Danica McKellar Goes Home For The Holidays In ‘The Christmas Yes List’

Getty Sam Page stars in ‘The Christmas Yes List’ (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The movie “The Christmas Yes List” is based on the book by Melissa Ferguson and stars McKellar in the role of Chloe Hollis, an ambitious New York professional. However, her selfless nature has led to her losing out on the promotion she had been hoping for.

When Chloe heads home for the holidays, she makes it her mission to drop her overly accommodating tendencies. She plans to drop her people-pleasing nature by facing her fear of rejection head-on. She plans to get ten nos before Christmas by asking strangers for the most ridiculous favors she can dream up.

While Chloe thought it would be easy, along comes James (Sam Page), a charming out-of-towner who keeps saying yes. Every crazy spontaneous idea she throws his way, he stays in the affirmative, making hard for her to stick to her plan. From holiday traditions to Christmas karaoke, Sam reacts positively to anything put his way.

Making Christmas Special

Getty Danica McKellar (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“The Christmas Yes List beautifully captures what makes Christmas so special,” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media said. “This is a story about faith, family, and the unexpected blessings that come when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, trust in something greater than ourselves, and say ‘yes’ to the opportunities we are given.”

“Danica McKellar has a remarkable ability to bring intelligence, heart, and authenticity to every character she portrays, making audiences instantly connect with her journey. Opposite her, Sam Page brings warmth and quiet strength that perfectly embody a man who understands the importance of family, faith, and showing up for the people he loves. Together, Danica and Sam create chemistry that feels deeply relatable, while elevating a story that celebrates the meaningful connections of the Christmas season,” Abbott concluded.

How To Watch ‘The Christmas Yes List’

Danica McKellar’s new holiday movie, ‘The Christmas Yes List,’ will premiere during the holidays as part of Great American Family’s Great American Christmas lineup. It will also be available on Great American Pure Flix and GFAM+. As yet, the exact premiere date is yet to be announced, but in the meantime, readers can catch up on Chloe and James’ love story in Melissa Ferguson’s book.