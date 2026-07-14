Madonna Reveals What She Hoped Fans Would Feel Listening to ‘Confessions II’

Madonna is celebrating the huge success of her new album, “Confessions II,” which is her 13th album to score number one on the U.K. Billboard charts. It also just debuted at the top of the United States Billboard 200 albums chart. The singer expressed her gratitude to fans in an Instagram post that featured promotional snapshots for the new album.

Madonna Thanks Fans After ‘Confessions II’ Tops the Charts

The Queen of Pop wrote that “words cannot express” how grateful and surprised she is by the incredible reception the album has received and thanked everyone who has purchased it. She also said that the “goodwill and positivity” centered around “Confessions II” has been incredible. This album is a follow-up to her critically acclaimed “Confessions on a Dance Floor,” released in 2005.

The album was released through Warner Records and is already receiving praise from critics. Madge had an incredible team on this one that included producers Martin Garrix and Stuart Price, and she also collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter and her daughter Lola Leon on the release.

How ‘Confessions II’ Became Madonna’s Latest Chart-Topping Success

The success of “Confessions II” marks the first time Madonna has topped the album charts in the 2020s. Madonna has always been a top-selling artist and is only the fourth artist to have 10 number-one albums on the Billboard charts and the Hot 100, a feat achieved only by Taylor Swift, the Beatles, and Drake.

The record spans 16 tracks and includes songs like “I Feel So Free,” “Bring Your Love,” a duet with Sabrina Carpenter, and “Danceteria.” Madonna and Carpenter debuted the song during a headlining set at Coachella earlier this summer. A short film was released in June at the Tribeca Film Festival in anticipation of the album’s release. Madonna’s message to fans was simple: her dream was to make them dance, bring them joy, and help them realize that dreams do come true.

Inside Madonna’s Stylish Celebration Following the Album Release

She celebrated the album’s release in a stylish lace corset-style leather dress on a night out with her family. The black dress had lace detailing, and she paired it with semi-sheer fingerless gloves and leather knee-high boots. Fishnet tights and her signature blonde locks, worn down in waves, completed the look. Madonna topped off the outfit with rings, a jeweled necklace, and short acrylic nails.

Two of her children joined her at the event: her daughter Lourdes Leon, 29, whom she shares with fitness trainer ex Carlos Leon, and 25-year-old Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Producer Stuart Price, DJ Honey Dijon, and Bob the Drag Queen also attended.

Madonna Opens Up About Reuniting With Stuart Price

Madonna has also said that she was thrilled to work with Stuart Price again on this album, telling Vogue Italia that reuniting after creating “Confessions on a Dance Floor” felt natural.

She described wanting to work with other people for a few years but remembered how well they connected during her “Celebration Tour,” where Price served as the musical director. She said they were intertwined not only on a sound level but also “intellectually and emotionally.” She described the album as one that depicts awareness and freedom, something that should be felt on every dance floor.