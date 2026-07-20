Ranking Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro by Mirrorball Wins

For over two decades, the professional dancers have become just as beloved as the celebrities they coach on “Dancing With the Stars.” We have seen dozens of talented pros step onto the ballroom floor. However, only a select few have managed to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on “DWTS.” With “DWTS: The Next Pro” introducing a new pro dancer into the mix, we are taking a look back at the pros and ranking every one of them by Mirrorball wins. Check it out below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

1. Derek Hough – 6 Wins

Let’s be honest: Derek Hough is the face of “Dancing With the Stars.” Hough spent 17 seasons as a professional dancer. During that time, he won an incredible six Mirrorball trophies.

That record still stands today. His winning celebrity partners were:

Brooke Burke (Season 7)

(Season 7) Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10)

(Season 10) Jennifer Grey (Season 11)

(Season 11) Kellie Pickler (Season 16)

(Season 16) Amber Riley (Season 17)

(Season 17) Bindi Irwin (Season 21)

Derek would successfully transition from being a competitor on the show to a judge. He cemented his legacy of being the most successful pro in the show’s history.

2. Three-Time Winners

We have a tie for three-time winners. More big names in “Dancing With the Stars” history, as both Mark Ballas and Val Chmerkovskiy have won three times.

For Mark, his three wins came with:

Kristi Yamaguchi (Season 6)

(Season 6) Shawn Johnson (Season 8)

(Season 8) Charli D’Amelio (Season 31)

For Val, his three wins came with:

Rumer Willis (Season 20)

(Season 20) Laurie Hernandez (Season 23)

(Season 23) Xochitl Gomez (Season 32)

3. Two-Time ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champions

Things get a little more crowded when discussing pro dancers who have won the Mirrorball trophy two times. The professionals with two victories are:

Cheryl Burke

Julianne Hough

Kym Johnson

Peta Murgatroyd

Jenna Johnson

Witney Carson

Each of these dancers left their own unique mark on the ballroom.

Burke was the first female pro to win back-to-back seasons, having won Seasons 2 and 3 with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Julianne Hough would go on and do that same thing in Seasons 4 and 5, having won with Apolo Ono and Hélio Castroneves.

Kym Johnson won with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward, while Peta Murgatroyd won with Donald Driver and Nyle DiMarco.

Jenna Johnson won with Adam Rippon and Joey Graziadei. Witney Carson just recently joined the two-win club. She previously won with Alfonso Ribeiro, but then just won Season 34 with Robert Irwin.

4. The One-Time Mirrorball Winners

The list just keeps getting bigger. The competition is stacked on “Dancing With the Stars,” so being able to even win a season is a huge feat. The pro dancers with one Mirrorball win are:

Alec Mazo

Karina Smirnoff

Tony Dovolani

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Sharna Burgess

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Daniella Karagach

While many of these dancers have reached multiple finals, they were only able to secure one win along the way. That’s still a big accomplishment.

5. The Pros Still Chasing Their First Mirrorball

They may be our fan favorites, but that doesn’t mean they went on to win “Dancing With the Stars.” We have some new faces on the list and some ballroom veterans who still weren’t able to lift that Mirrorball trophy. Here are the current and former pros that never Among the current and former pros still searching for their first win are:

Brandon Armstrong

Britt Stewart

Ezra Sosa

Gleb Savchenko

Louis Van Amstel

Anna Trebunskaya

Sasha Farber

Allison Holker

Lacey Schwimmer

Chelsie Hightower

Edyta Śliwińska

Jonathan Roberts

Dmitry Chaplin

Keo Motsepe

Ashly DelGrosso-Costa

Fabian Sanchez

Tristan MacManus

Corky Ballas

Nick Kosovich

Elena Grinenko

Andrea Hale

Inna Brayer

Charlotte Jørgensen

Brian Fortuna

Damian Whitewood

Henry Byalikov

Tyne Stecklein

You might be surprised to see some of the names on this list, like Sasha Farber or Gleb Savchenko. We also see some newer pros on the list, like Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart. They have plenty of years left to get a Mirrorball Trophy.