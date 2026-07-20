Ben Savage Makes Rare Public Appearance in Santa Monica

Ben Savage is making a rare appearance in the public eye.

The former “Boy Meets World“ star was photographed during a solo outing in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, according to the Daily Mail. Savage has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years while focusing on life away from Hollywood.

Ben Savage Keeps a Low Profile During Santa Monica Outing

According to the Daily Mail, Savage looked relaxed as he walked through Santa Monica wearing a navy striped polo shirt, coordinating pants and canvas sneakers.

The outing marked one of the actor’s few public appearances in recent months. On Saturday, he also shared a glimpse into his personal life by posting an Instagram Story featuring his wife, Tessa Angermeier, holding their seven-month-old daughter during a seaside gathering.

Savage and Angermeier met in 2018 and married in 2023.

The Former Child Star Has Shifted His Focus

Savage first appeared on screen as a child before becoming widely known for starring as Cory Matthews on “Boy Meets World,” which aired for seven seasons. He later reprised the role in Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World.“

In recent years, Savage has explored politics, running for West Hollywood City Council in 2022 before launching a campaign for California’s 30th Congressional District the following year.

According to the Daily Mail, his most recent acting role came in Lifetime’s 2022 film “Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.”

Getty “Boy Meets World” stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel attend Nickelodeon’s 12th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards on May 1, 1999.