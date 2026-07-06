‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Poses With Sweet Baby Daughter on the Fourth of July

“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage has taken a step back from acting to focus on other areas of life. As he explores a career in politics, he’s also delighted to be a husband and father.

Savage married Tessa Angermeier in 2023 and welcomed their daughter in November 2025. He loves doting on the little girl and frequently shows her off on social media.

In a sweet Fourth of July post, Ben Savage shared an adorable moment with his baby girl.

Ben Savage Celebrates the Fourth of July With Family

“Stars and Stripes,” the “Boy Meets World” star posted on Instagram.

In the photo, he proudly holds his daughter, who is dressed for the holiday with an adorable red hat. Savage stands on a porch with a lovely summer scene displayed behind him. An American flag blows in the breeze while a cornfield stands tall across the country road.

In the comments, fans loved seeing the glimpse into Ben Savage’s personal life.

“So adorable I hope you had a blessed, happy and safe 4th of July,” a fan wrote.

“Hey Ben Savage I hope you had a great weekend ❤️” another kindly added.

As the summer continues, the family has shared many sweet moments on social media. Fans love seeing the adorable family of three share bonding time.

Neither Ben Savage nor Tessa Angermeier has publicly shared many details about their daughter. In the meantime, fans look forward to seeing the moments they choose to share with the public.

The ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Hopes to Reconnect Someday

After starring in “Boy Meets World” and the sequel, “Girl Meets World,” the cast became incredibly close. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Ryder Strong even went on to form their own podcast, “Pod Meets World.”

Sometime over the last few years, Ben Savage chose to step away from the friendships. Even so, the rest of the cast hopes to mend fences someday.

“It’s been hard. I mean, just today, literally we were recording an episode this morning of ‘Pod Meets World’ and there came a question that we all wanted to know, that we know if Ben had been on with us, it would have been answered like that and we would have heard a great story,” Will Friedle told PEOPLE this year.

However, he doesn’t believe that all hope is lost.

“There’s so many times I want to pick up the phone and still do,” Friedle continued. “I know I’m shouting into the void, but I’m going to keep doing it. I haven’t given up on my friend. And I’m hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we’re going to have a lot to talk about.”

Danielle Fishel played Ben Savage’s onscreen wife. She also hopes to reconnect and meet his daughter someday.

“We talked a lot about how he looked forward to being a dad someday,” Fishel added. “So I like imagining this phase of life that he’s in now. And it makes me sad sometimes when I think about the fact that I would love to just know, like, ‘How’s it going? What’s happening now? What are the milestones that are being checked off?'”

Fans wish Ben Savage well in his new chapter of life.