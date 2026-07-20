‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Spoilers: Week 2 Dance Styles & Partners Revealed

We are moving on to Week 2 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” 2026, as the contestants will be tasked with telling a story through their dance. The emotions will be running high tonight, as the “DWTS: The Next Pro” contestants will be finding those emotions and putting them into their dance. ABC has released some “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 spoilers, including the full song list, dance styles, and dance partners the contestants will face during Week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1.

Week 2 on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026

For Week 2, we will have pro dancer Brandon Armstrong stepping in as the guest mentor and judge for the week. This week’s episode is titled “Stories Without Words: Storytelling with Brandon Armstrong.”

The synopsis for this week’s episode: “The remaining 10 dancers must bring a personal story to life through dance. Mentored by Brandon Armstrong, they pair up to showcase connection, vulnerability, and partnership. As pressure mounts, those who fail to connect risk elimination.”

Dance Details For Week 2 on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

As we learned during last week’s premiere, these dancers will be competing to be named a pro dancer on the show. They will land a spot as one of the pro dancers for Season 35 this fall.

During the premiere, Derek Hough said the dancers would be paired up. They would focus on performing a certain dance style.

That continues for Week 2. The dancers will be working on telling a story through their dancing. The ten remaining contestants will be split into pairs and dance a specific dance style to a specific song. Here is a breakdown for tonight’s episode:

Stephani & Tristen – They will be dancing a Rumba to “Dreaming of You” by Selena.

– They will be dancing a Rumba to “Dreaming of You” by Selena. Allen & Adele – They will be performing a Rumba to “See You Again” by Charlie Puth.

– They will be performing a Rumba to “See You Again” by Charlie Puth. Selena & AJ – They will be dancing the Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars.

– They will be dancing the Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars. Natalie & Erik – They will be performing a Viennese Waltz to “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga.

– They will be performing a Viennese Waltz to “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga. Benji & Nina – They will be performing a Rumba to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles.

Of course, the judges will give their feedback, and then the weakest dancer will be sent home. Not sure if there will be two dancers eliminated each week, so we’ll see how this week goes to determine that.

Last Week’s Premiere Episode

We had the premiere of this new series last week on ABC. Derek served as the week’s mentor and guest judge.

The dancers were focused on technique, as the guys danced a jive and the ladies danced a samba. These dances would consist of a side-by-side dance, which Derek would choreograph. Then they will each have a 30-second solo, which they will choreograph themselves.

They are all dancers, so you know they were going to be bringing it. We saw some great performances, but it all came down to what the judges decided.

They discussed things, and it was one girl and one guy being sent home. In the end, the judges decided to eliminate Jake and Briar.

Which couple are you excited to see perform during Week 2?

“DWTS: The Next Pro” airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.