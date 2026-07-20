Who Got Eliminated on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ 2026 Tonight? Week 2 Results

It was Week 2 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. The search for the next pro dancer on “DWTS” continued, as one of the 10 remaining dancers will earn a spot as a pro dancer for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 in Fall 2026. Brandon Armstrong was serving as guest judge and mentor tonight for these dancers, with the dancers not connecting facing elimination. So, who got eliminated on “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 tonight? Find out the Week 2 results from tonight below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

Week 2 Elimination on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

Last week on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” it was Derek Hough serving as guest mentor and judge for the week. It was all about technique, with the weakest two dancers being eliminated.

These are up-and-coming dancers, so it’s cool to see them all perform, as they can actually dance. For tonight, Brandon is working with them on telling stories through their dances. After all is said and done tonight, another elimination will take place, and their hopes of being named the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer will come to an end. So, which dancer will be eliminated tonight on “DWTS: The Next Pro” Season 1? Find out below with our “DWTS” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 20 Live Results – Week 2

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Week 2 Begins

We are back in the ballroom. Robert Irwin is back in front of the dancers. Out come the judges, and he introduces this week’s special guest judge: Brandon Armstrong. We will share updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:13 p.m. – For tonight, the dancers will be tasked with telling a story with their dance. For this week’s challenge, Brandon said they will have to tell a story from their lives that is meaningful. They want a clear narrative that sparks a strong emotion. The partners this week are Allen & Adele, Erik & Natalie, Benji & Nina, Tristen & Stephani, and AJ & Selena. They have to choose one of their stories to dance to.

8:23 p.m. – The dancers picked their stories and got to rehearsing. We have some drama between Nina and Benji, as she took over and didn’t give him a chance to voice his thoughts.

8:33 p.m. – Day 2 of rehearsals. Brandon came in to check out the couples. We have a touching moment between Allen and Robert, as they discuss grief and showing their emotions through dance.

8:45 p.m. – We have started the performances. We have two more to get through before the results are given.

8:54 p.m. – The performances are done for tonight. Allen & Adele brought everyone to tears. Results coming soon.

Results on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

The judges have discussed. The dancers are back in front of the judges. The couple in jeopardy tonight are Nina and Benji. We get some final words from the judges. The dancer eliminated tonight is Benji!

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What do you think of the results tonight on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro”?