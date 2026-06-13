Katy Perry’s Wild & Fringe-Filled World Cup Outfit

Katy Perry made a bold fashion statement while helping kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans had plenty to say about her eye-catching look.

The former “American Idol” judge took the stage during the tournament’s opening ceremony Friday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where she performed her song “Wonder” in front of a global audience.

Perry’s Look Had a Variety of Reactions

While the performance drew praise, it was Perry’s sparkling silver outfit that quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media.

For the event, Perry wore a dramatic silver Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear gown.

The floor-length dress featured an exaggerated waistline and appeared to be constructed from long, shimmering strands that created a tinsel-like effect under the stadium lights.

The futuristic ensemble immediately caught fans’ attention online.

“Cute,” one fan wrote in response to photos from the performance.

Another joked that the singer looked like she had arrived from another galaxy, writing, “All the way from outer space.”

Others simply praised Perry’s ability to command a stage no matter what she wears.

“Katy Perry always know show to light up a stage,” one supporter commented.

Not everyone saw a space-age fashion moment, however. Some viewers playfully compared the silver look to a household item.

Several fans joked that the dress reminded them of a lampshade thanks to its shape and shimmering strands.

The comparisons quickly spread across social media as photos and videos of Perry’s performance circulated online.

The playful reactions are nothing new for the pop star, who has built a reputation for embracing daring fashion choices throughout her career.

Perry Performed ‘Wonder’

While the outfit generated plenty of discussion, Perry’s performance itself was also a memorable part of the opening ceremony.

However, it was Perry’s performance of “Wonder” that truly captured attention.

The song, which appears on her 2024 album “143,” carried extra meaning during the World Cup ceremony because Perry invited 10-year-old Tius from Norway to join her on stage.

The day before the event, Perry introduced fans to the young singer in an Instagram post and explained the unique connection behind the collaboration.

“That little voice you’re listening to right now is Tius,” she wrote alongside a video featuring his vocals.

Perry revealed that Tius originally recorded his contribution years ago.

“Tius recorded his part on ‘Wonder’ when he was 5 years old in 2021. I heard his vocal in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for ‘Wonder’ and added it to my sixth album,” she explained.

She also shared how excited she was to finally perform alongside him in person.

“Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup ✨⚽.”

Fans Praised Her Performance

The story behind the performance resonated with fans long before the pair stepped onto the field.

“WONDER getting the love it deserves, we needed it on the lifetimes tour!!! Can’t wait for this performance tomorrow,” one fan commented ahead of the event.

Another wrote, “SERIOUSLY THIS SONG IS ONE OF MY FAVE SONG IN YOUR LATEST ALBUM. PLEASE RELEASE AN ACOUSTIC VERSION!!!!”

When the moment finally arrived, Tius confidently delivered his portion of the song in front of the massive crowd.

Perry stood beside him throughout the performance, offering encouragement as he sang.

After Tius finished his verse, Perry lifted him into the air as the stadium erupted with applause and cheers.

Many viewers were touched by the interaction between the pop star and the young performer.

“The way she held his hand. Like telling him I’m Here with you, you go big boy you gonna kill it and he did on that stage,” one fan wrote.