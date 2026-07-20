Chris Evans Debuts Dramatic New Look in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

Chris Evans is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are already talking about his surprising new look.

Disney released the first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” on Monday, July 20, offering viewers their first glimpse of Evans returning as Steve Rogers after years away from the franchise.

While the footage is brief, it was enough to spark a flood of reactions online.

Evans’ New Look in the Trailer

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is Evans’ updated appearance. Instead of Steve Rogers’ familiar military-style haircut, the character now sports noticeably longer hair paired with his signature beard, giving Captain America a very different look from previous films.

Fans quickly flooded social media to share their excitement over the transformation.

“The beard, the longer hair… yeah, they are cooking. Absolute peak Steve Rogers energy,” one viewer wrote.

Others felt the actor’s appearance simply reflects the passage of time since audiences last saw him in the role.

“I agree, it’s age. Also, we only see a glimpse of him and he’s in a combo we’re less familiar with,” another fan commented. “Most times he either: wears civilian clothes but with a cleaner, soldier look, or wears his Nomad costume with a beard and long hair. He’s in casual clothing with the beard and long hair.”

For many Marvel fans, however, Evans’ hairstyle wasn’t the biggest story.

“Seeing this in theaters is going to be a treat,” another excited commenter wrote.

The trailer marks a major turnaround after Evans publicly denied reports that he would reprise the role.

Evans Previously Denied He Would Be Returning

Speaking to Esquire in January 2025 as part of Anthony Mackie’s cover story, the actor dismissed rumors that he would return as Captain America.

“That’s not true,” Evans said, adding that speculation about his return “always happens every couple years.”

“I’ve just stopped responding to it,” the actor continued. “Yeah, no — happily retired!”

Despite those comments, Evans had previously admitted he wasn’t completely opposed to returning if the right opportunity came along.

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience,” he told GQ in 2023. “But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened.”

The new trailer confirms that Steve Rogers will once again be part of the expanding Marvel universe, though details about his role remain under wraps.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Avengers: Doomsday” brings together an extensive roster of Marvel heroes as they prepare to face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

The casting marks a dramatic shift for Downey, who previously spent more than a decade playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

Marvel has largely kept the film’s plot a secret, but the latest trailer offers a preview of the massive crossover fans can expect when the movie arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

For Evans, the return is especially notable after years of insisting Steve Rogers’ story had reached its conclusion.