Marvel Studios Releases ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Official Trailer

“Something’s coming,” and it’s the official “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer.

Ahead of San Diego Comic Con this weekend, Marvel debuted its first look at its highly anticipated release.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Doomsday” reunites the Avengers for the first time since “Endgame” in April 2019.

The Fantastic Four Tease “Avengers: Doomsday”

Marvel teased the “Doomsday” trailer release last night through a post on X from the official Fantastic Four account.

Every Sunday at 7 p.m. EST, the account posts a snippet from the film: “We make a point to do family dinner every week. Sunday at 7, on the dot, no matter what.”

This week, a black screen interrupted the clip. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) asks Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) in a voice over, “How long do we have?” He responds: “Not long.”

The next morning, the studio unveiled the “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer.

The Avengers Reunite for “Doomsday”

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The next Avengers installment brings the heroes together to battle Doctor Victor Von Doom. Robert Downey Jr. returns as the archvillain. He is re-entering the fold for the first time since his final appearance as Tony Stark in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The trailer brings together new and returning faces from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel teases the film with the following synopsis: “‘Avengers: Doomsday’ follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they set out on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”

The trailer gives a glimpse into what those three distinct universes could be: the main Marvel universe home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Fantastic Four’s parallel reality and another universe belonging to the newly re-introduced X-Men.

Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto), James Marsden (Scott Summers/Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast), Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler) and Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkhölme/Mystique) will reprise their roles from the original 20th Century Fox “X-Men” movies. Channing Tatum will also reprise his role as Gambit after making his MCU debut in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The entire “Fantastic Four” crew are set to return, which include Pascal, Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/the Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch).

Returning stars from across the MCU populate the rest of the cast.

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost) and (Robert Reynolds/Sentry) return from “Thunderbolts: The New Avengers.”

Rounding out the rest of the publicly announced cast are: Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Mabel Cadena (Namora) and Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor).

December 18 is “Doomsday”

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Marvel is counting down to “Doomsday,” with a live clock on its YouTube channel. At exactly four months, 27 days and 16 hours until the film’s premiere, the official trailer debuted on the live stream.

Early tickets also went on sale for “Doomsday” after the trailer’s release. Fans can now buy tickets to see “Doomsday” in Infinity Vision, which promises bigger, brighter and more immersive screens for moviegoers.

Alongside the limited ticket release and trailer, Marvel shared its first official poster for the film. Dr. Doom, in his iconic green cape and metal armor, is depicted from behind. His head is bowed in front of a towering tapestry that takes up much of the poster.

The copy at the bottom of the image reads, “12.18.26 IS DOOMSDAY.”

Downey Jr. shared the poster to his Instagram account, saying “Doom does not knock.”