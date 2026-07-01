Atta Boy Releases New Album ‘Silt’ & Announces U.S. Tour Dates

After a four-year hiatus, Atta Boy is back with a new nine-track album “Silt,” which released on June 26.

The pop-Americana band, comprised of lead vocalist Eden Brolin, guitarist Freddy Reish, keyboardist Dashel Thompson and drummer Lewis Pullman, started work on the album in February 2024. The production process took two-and-a-half years to complete, with much of the album being recorded during the Southern California wildfires last year at Reish’s The Pink Feather Studio in Los Angeles.

“Even with all the ups and downs of the last 30ish months, we didn’t stray from our goal to create an album that would challenge all of us to lean into discomfort and embrace novelty,” the band said in an Instagram post celebrating the release of the album.

Prior to the release of the full album, Atta Boy debuted three singles “Haven’t Yet,” “Full Cloud” and “Oh, Mama,” with the latter receiving a music video.

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As a whole, “Silt” explores long-distance connection and collaboration, reflecting the nature in which the album was built. With the members living in different locations, phone calls, FaceTimes, voice memos and shared files became the primary way the album came to life. Instead of writing and recording in condensed periods, the band took longer to produce each track, giving them the freedom to flesh out and explore new ideas.

The result is an album that is sonically adventurous from its predecessors.

Get to Know Atta Boy

While this may be your first time hearing of Atta Boy, they are far from new on the scene. The band has been recording music together for 15 years — The members first met in their middle school home room and then formed the band in their senior year. They released their debut album “Out of Sorts” in 2012 and then vanished.

In 2020, they reunited, releasing their sophomore album “Big Heart Manners.” The hiatus gave them time for much-needed personal growth and exploration, while also realizing their music had reached a wider audience than they ever could have expected.

Atta Boy members Dashel Thompson, Lewis Pullman, Eden Brolin and Freddy Reish, photo by Josh & Kathryn Brolin

“Our guitarist Freddy looked in the bank account, and he was like ‘There’s a lot of money in here. What should we do?’ And we were like, ‘Let’s get the band back together,'” Lewis Pullman said in an interview with Hollywood Authentic.

Now four albums in, the band is eager to push creative boundaries, crafting work that reflects years of friendship, distance, growth and experimentation.

See Atta Boy on Tour

Atta Boy is hitting the road this summer, touring across the U.S. to celebrate the release of their new album. While the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. dates are sold out, fans still have plenty of opportunities to see the band, with new dates across the Midwest recently being announced.

You can get tickets for Atta Boy’s upcoming tour by visiting .

Silt Tracklist

If you want to prepare for tour and give Atta Boy’s new album a listen, you can check out the album tracklist below and stream the album wherever you get your music.

Scratch 1st Street Bridge Pale Blue Sky Full Cloud Silt Oh, Mama Haven’t Yet Can’t Hardly I Could Keep It