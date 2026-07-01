Miley Cyrus Honored With New Barbie Doll — ‘I’m obsessed. Love her!’

“Something beautiful. Someone Iconic.”

That’s what is described as pop star Miley Cyrus’ new Barbie doll that recently debuted. And she loves it!

“Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true,” Cyrus said in an interview with Reuters. “We spent so much time really digging into the details. That’s something that wasn’t just important for me in designing the Barbie, but that’s something very important to my own creativity in the way that I represent myself.”

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Mattel, the long-time manufacturer of Barbie, created Cyrus’ doll inspired by her “Golden Burning Sun” music video. She’s decked out head-to-toe in a leather biker-inspired outfit with “a dramatic belted jacket” and oversized hood.

She wanted every detail to be displayed.

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All the Details About Miley Cyrus’ New Barbie Doll

Additionally, the doll shows off Cyrus’ long hair, sunglasses and the perfect black, closed-toe pumps complete with straps around the ankle.

The “Hannah Montana” actress discussed the legacy she wants to leave behind in music and how she hopes that’s portrayed in her doll.

“A legacy that I hope to leave behind is my music,” Cyrus added. “When I write songs, I remember that they will live on past my lifetime, and it’s very important for me to use my voice to tell stories that I think matter, and make people feel more seen and more heard, and less alone. Which is why it was very important that my Barbie have a microphone, because my music is really my passion and my purpose.”

Miley Cyrus’ New Barbie Doll Adds to Already Impressive Collection

Cyrus already has a pretty impressive collection of Barbies, including those of iconic singers Diana Ross and Tina Turner.

@mileycyrus Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me. When I was little, I braided her hair and changed her outfits. As an adult, I treasure my collection and I never take out of the box. Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you’re reminded that I’m rooting for you to chase your own dreams too. My Barbie, dressed in custom Alaïa for Golden Burning Sun, is available now. xo Miley🖤 ♬ original sound – Miley Cyrus

She grew up collecting the timeless toys in what she dubbed a full-circle moment.

The “Flowers” singer joins an impressive list of others who also have their own Barbie. Including Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, and Nicki Minaj.

“Barbie is dedicated to celebrating trailblazing women who break boundaries and inspire the next generation, and Miley Cyrus lives up to that mission,” says Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie, Mattel. “Miley has consistently redefined what it means to be an artist and performer, using her platform to champion individuality and empower others to do the same. We are incredibly excited to honor her fearless approach to self-expression and celebrate her authentic spirit with a Barbie for fans around the world.”

Miley Cyrus Gushes Over New Barbie –‘I’m obsessed. Love her!’

Getty US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus poses with LA City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez next to her newly unveiled Walk of Fame Star during a ceremony in Hollywood, California on May 22, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

In March, Cyrus attended the world premiere of Disney+’s “Hanna Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” where she sported a gown complete with a “Hannah Montana” T-Shirt.

You read that right. 20 years. Now, she has her own Barbie and her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “An accumulation of devotion,” as she described in the ceremony.

In an interview with Billboard, Cyrus made it pretty clear how she felt about how her Barbie turned out.

“I’m obsessed. Love her!”

The Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Barbie Doll is available now on the Mattel website as one of its signature creations.