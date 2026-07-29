Miley Cyrus Opens Up About the Love Behind Her Next Album

Former “The Voice” coach Miley Cyrus revealed that she’s in the final stretches of finishing her 10th full-length album, which she says was inspired by the love she shares with her fiancé, Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Finding a Peaceful Kind of Love

She also shared with Daryl Hannah in a guest-edited issue of Wonderland that it’s inspired by self-love.

“This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional,” she said. “They’re always layered. There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras.”

“That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before,” she continued. “A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself. That’s probably been the biggest evolution. Once your relationship with yourself changes, every relationship around you changes too. I think this record celebrates both of those equally.”

The Pop Star Says the Album Came Together Naturally

Getty Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards.

Cyrus added that the album will have 10 tracks, and Wonderland teased that it may even drop before the 2027 Grammy Awards. The pop star also just signed with Atlantic Records after 13 years with Sony.

“Usually I’m very certain of the destination, and sometimes that can almost obliterate the journey because I’m so focused on getting somewhere,” Cyrus said in the new interview.

“This one was different. It was organic and really unforced. Something that was super helpful this time was I started with the tracklist and never veered from it. I knew it would be 10 songs. I roughly knew the sound and the concept. That gave me a really strong compass without making the process feel forced,” Cyrus said.

The Couple Have Kept Their Romance Largely Private

Fans have been buzzing about her engagement since last year on the red carpet. Cyrus and Morando first went public in April 2022 after they were first linked at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in 2021.

They were spotted together backstage at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” The singer told British Vogue that the relationship began when they were set up on a blind date and that he wasn’t intimidated by her fame. They decided to tie the knot after four years of dating and have largely kept their relationship under the radar.

Morando is the drummer for the Los Angeles band Liily and was also in the Regrettes from 2015 to 2018. He is also a talented guitarist. Liily toured the U.S. throughout the end of 2025 and even joined Blink-182 on the road as their special guest.

Cyrus’ fiancé has even worked on music for her albums and produced the songs “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry” on the “Endless Summer Vacation” LP, and also worked on several tracks for her “Something Beautiful” record. While Cyrus is six years older than her fiancé, there is no shortage of love between the two.