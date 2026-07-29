Michael Jackson Blocked From No. 1 Return by Gracie Abrams’ New Album

Michael Jackson came close to another major chart achievement in the United Kingdom, but Gracie Abrams stopped the late singer from reaching the No. 1 spot. The legendary singer’s compilation album “The Essential” climbed to No. 2 on the Official Albums chart. Abrams’ new release “Daughter from Hell” debuted at the top, creating a surprising clash between a music icon and a current pop star. The chart news arrives as Adele also captures attention with a rare public appearance away from the spotlight.

Michael Jackson Chart Comeback Faces New Competition

According to Forbes, Michael Jackson nearly returned to No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart in July 2026. “The Essential” moved from No. 4 to No. 2 during the latest chart week. A first-place finish would have given the album a 10th week at the top.

The result was still a major achievement. “The Essential” had already become one of the biggest albums in the country during 2026. It gained momentum after the release of the “Michael” biopic. Since mid-May, the compilation remained inside the chart’s top five.

Forbes reported that Michael Jackson’s compilation album spent much of its comeback near the top of the ranking. It returned to No. 1 earlier in the year and held the position for two consecutive weeks.

The album also changed one of his previous chart records. Before this run, “Thriller” held the record for his longest time at No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart. “The Essential” eventually passed that mark, becoming the album with the most weeks at the top of the chart among his releases.

Michael Jackson Still Dominates Streaming Charts

While Michael Jackson missed the No. 1 album position, he continued to dominate another major U.K. ranking. According to Forbes, “The Essential” remained No. 1 on the Official Albums Streaming chart.

The album’s streaming success showed the strength of the comeback. It had spent nine weeks leading the streaming chart. The achievement was another sign that fans continued listening to his music decades after his peak.

Michael Jackson also placed other classic albums on the charts during the same week. “Thriller” and “Bad” appeared alongside “The Essential” on both the Official Albums chart and the streaming ranking.

Gracie Abrams Earns Another Career Milestone

Gracie Abrams claimed the top spot with “Daughter from Hell,” blocking Michael Jackson from reaching another No. 1 milestone. The result marked her second time reaching No. 1 on the Official Albums chart.

According to Forbes, Abrams previously topped the chart with “The Secret of Us” in 2024. Her latest album added another major achievement to her growing career. The victory also highlighted the changing landscape of pop music.

The chart battle brought together two different generations of artists. Michael Jackson’s continued success showed the lasting appeal of his catalog. Abrams’ win showed the growing influence of today’s pop stars.

Although Michael Jackson did not reach No. 1 this week, his chart performance remained historic. The success of “The Essential” proved that his music still connects with audiences around the world. The result also showed how older and newer artists can compete for the attention of global listeners. Meanwhile, Britney Spears has sparked interest with news about a possible new direction in her life.