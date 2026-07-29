Kendra Wilkinson Flaunts ‘Actual Summer Ready’ Bikini Body Amid 3-Month GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey

Kendra Wilkinson is turning heads and breaking taboos. She is taking to Instagram to showcase her dramatic four-dress-size drop after three months on a supervised GLP-1 weight loss journey.

Modeling a stunning red, plunging two-piece bathing suit from the deck of a boat, the 41-year-old “Kendra Sells Hollywood” star kept it fiercely real with fans. Moreover, she proudly credited her new confidence to the telehealth brand Effecty after traditional gym workouts failed to deliver results.

By openly flaunting her slimmed-down physique, the former reality icon is trading scale obsession for raw transparency. As a result, she is proving she is officially “summer ready” on her own terms.

Overcoming Frustrating Fitness Struggles After Turning 40

Getty Kendra Wilkinson attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year.

The mother of two candidly revealed that hitting the milestone age of 40 shifted her metabolism. This change made her typical fitness routine completely ineffective. She expressed extreme frustration over going to the gym religiously every single day without seeing an ounce of progress.

As she tracked toward a size 10, Wilkinson faced a highly relatable dilemma: either buy an entirely new wardrobe or find a solution that worked. Choosing the latter, she joked that “Mama is on a budget.” She stated she simply wanted to fit back into her favorite clothes without spending money on a closet overhaul.

Her goal was never to become drastically skinny. Instead, she wanted to feel physically balanced and comfortable in her own skin again.

A Transparent Partnership and Digital Brand Ambassador Role

Rather than hiding her medical assistance like many Hollywood elites, Wilkinson actively chose total honesty by aligning with the telehealth platform Effecty.

She kicked off her intentional, doctor-supervised regimen in April 2026, offering her followers a promo code and explicitly stating that she wanted to demystify the conversation surrounding weight loss drugs. Her open advocacy represents a sharp U-turn from a brief, failed attempt in April 2025. Back then, she quit after just a single injection due to severe anxiety over potential side effects.

Now, three months into her dedicated routine with Effecty, she has dropped from a pushing size 10 to under a size 6. She proudly claims she does not even step on a scale anymore. Instead, she measures her massive victory entirely by the loose fit of her vintage denim.

Wilkinson’s red bikini reel instantly sparked a massive wave of public commentary, mirroring the ongoing societal debate over GLP-1 medications.

Legions of loyal fans rushed to her defense, flooding her Instagram page with praise for her stunning appearance, refreshing honesty, and vibrant confidence. In addition, supporters applauded her for acting as a positive role model by refusing to lie about her methods.

However, the post also drew skepticism from critics who questioned the long-term impacts of the medication. Some urged her to try alternative dieting methods instead.

Unbothered by the background noise, the former “Girls Next Door” star continues to celebrate her personal milestone. She is shrugging off body-shamers and professional setbacks to fully embrace her newfound happiness.