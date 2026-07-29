Heather Dubrow Shares Theory About Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s Friendship

Heather Dubrow believes there’s more to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s renewed friendship than fans have seen on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

While appearing on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Dubrow shared her own theory about why Beador has been reluctant to publicly acknowledge that she and Judge have repaired their relationship after years of ups and downs. According to Dubrow, the hesitation may have less to do with the friendship itself and more to do with how viewers could react.

Her comments come as RHOC season 20 continues to spotlight the ever-changing dynamics within the cast, including the latest chapter in Judge and Beador’s long-running relationship.

Heather Dubrow Thinks Fan Perception Could Be Driving the Silence

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Dubrow said she believes Shannon may be worried about how audiences would respond if she openly embraced her friendship with Judge again.

“I have theories about it,” Dubrow said. “I wonder, you know, if the audience likes you in a certain lane, and then you go back on that, then maybe the audience won’t like you.”

The longtime Housewife suggested that public perception can sometimes influence how reality stars choose to navigate their relationships on and off camera.

Judge was actually the first to hint that Beador wasn’t ready to publicly acknowledge they were back on good terms, previously suggesting Shannon “might not want anybody to know” about where they currently stand.

Dubrow’s theory builds on that idea, offering what she believes could be the reason behind Beador’s hesitation.

Their Friendship May Be Back, But the Drama Isn’t Over

@virtualrealitea “RHOC” star Heather Dubrow responded to Vicki Gunvalson’s money diss by remembering the OG star’s failed business ventures. 👀 ♬ original sound – Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

Although Dubrow thinks Judge and Beador have found common ground, she made it clear that doesn’t mean the conflict viewers will see this season has disappeared.

“Some people just act for the comment section of Instagram,” Judge previously said while discussing the situation.

Dubrow also noted that while the pair may currently be amicable, their on-screen feud is far from resolved.

She recalled arriving at Dorinda Medley’s finale party at Bluestone Manor, where she first learned about an explosive argument between Judge and Beador that had taken place while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

“When I went to the finale party at Dorinda’s house, there was a lot of chatter about ‘OC,'” Dubrow said. “It was just me and Vicki from ‘Orange County’ at the finale. It was embarrassing.”

She added that another group nearly stole the spotlight that evening.

“They started having a reunion in the middle of the party,” Dubrow joked, referring to the “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” cast. “And Dorinda was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, ladies. This isn’t your moment.'”

Despite the apparent reconciliation between Judge and Beador, Dubrow said she believes both women still feel justified in their positions.

“I feel like Tamra and Shannon both feel they’re right in that fight,” she said, noting she wasn’t nearby when the confrontation itself unfolded.

Whether Dubrow’s theory proves correct remains to be seen, but if she’s right, fans may eventually learn that Judge and Beador repaired their friendship long before either of them was ready to say so publicly.