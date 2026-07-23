Tamra Judge Reveals Why Liz McGraw Really Left ‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’

Liz McGraw surprised Bravo fans earlier this month when she announced she was stepping away from “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” after just one season. Now, Tamra Judge says she knows exactly why.

During an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star opened up about McGraw’s unexpected departure, revealing that the Rhode Island Housewife struggled with the intense backlash that came with joining reality television.

“I don’t like it at all. I think she brought a lot to the show,” Judge said. “I had talked to her off-season and she was really struggling with the hate on social media.”

McGraw announced her exit earlier this month, saying she wanted to focus on her “family,” “work” and “passions.” While fans immediately began speculating about what may have happened behind the scenes, Judge believes the answer is much simpler.

Tamra Judge Says Reality TV Isn’t Easy

Judge, who has spent years navigating the highs and lows of the Housewives franchise herself, said online criticism can become overwhelming, especially for newcomers.

She explained that while reality television is meant to entertain, some viewers take things too far.

“People need to chill. It’s TV. It’s entertainment,” Judge said. “You don’t need to go for their children and their businesses and write bad Yelp reviews and send death threats.”

Judge added that she wasn’t happy to see McGraw leave because she believed the freshman Housewife had more to offer the series.

McGraw was one of seven women who made up the inaugural cast of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” which premiered earlier this year and quickly earned a Season 2 renewal.

Liz McGraw Addressed the Rumors Herself

Since announcing her departure, McGraw has pushed back against speculation that legal issues surrounding her longtime friend Dino Guilmette played a role in her decision.

“It’s fascinating to me how everyone assumes my reason for leaving involves being afraid of ‘skeletons’ … ‘jail,’ etc.,” she wrote on her Instagram Story shortly after revealing her exit.

She later added, “This is not new gossip … it has been the local slander for YEARS. If there were even an ounce of validity to it, I’d not have ever gone on a show! I realize that for some, it feels good to speculate, hate and defame my character, but I have never been investigated, nor involved in ANY criminal case. It’s preposterous and people should know how utterly ridiculous it sounds.”

Judge’s comments now offer another perspective on McGraw’s departure, suggesting the pressures of reality TV and relentless social media criticism ultimately became too much.

Despite McGraw’s exit, “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is moving full speed ahead. Bravo renewed the series just weeks after its debut, with Season 2 already starting to film this summer. The remaining cast includes Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Ashley Iaconetti, Rosie DiMare, Rula Nehme Pontarelli, Alicia Carmody and Kelsey Swanson.