Craig Conover Fuels Romance Speculation During Jon Bon Jovi Concert in NYC

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover took to Instagram on Thursday, July 23, sharing video clips attending Jon Bon Jovi’s “Forever Tour” at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Although the concert was cut short after the rock legend developed a sinus infection, Conover appeared to be having a blast.

In fact, an Instagram Story shared by Spritz Society CEO Ben Soffer, who attended the concert with the Bravo star, showed Conover singing and dancing along to Bon Jovi’s hit “It’s My Life” beside a blonde companion.

The woman quickly sparked fan speculation online, suggesting she could be Conover’s rumored love interest.

Craig Conover Enjoys Fun NYC Night Out at Jon Bon Jovi Concert

Getty Craig Conover attends the DIRECTV Plot Twist Featuring Bravo at The Perch on August 12, 2025 in New York City.

Craig Conover traded Charleston for a night of rock ‘n’ roll as Jon Bon Jovi returned to the stage for his “Forever Tour” at Madison Square Garden in New York City. On Instagram, the Bravo star shared a video walking around in the Big Apple and was later tagged in a clip dancing and singing along to the rocker’s hit “It’s My Life.”

But seated next to Conover was a blonde companion fans are speculating could be a new love interest. The video was captured by Spritz Society CEO Ben Soffer, who tagged the “Southern Charm” star. Conover is also an investor in his beverage company.

Inda Reid at Images by Inda @imagesbyinda Craig Conover attending the Jon Bon Jovi “Forever Tour” at Madison Square Garden in NYC. @Boywithnojob/Instagram

Conover is seen rocking out to the tune with Soffer and the blonde woman who is believed to be Jessica Howells. Per her LinkedIn, she works as a senior marketing manager for Hampton Water Wine Co., the company owned by both Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi.

After a little digging, it appears Conover, Soffer, and several other stars, including “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Miranda Hope, were all attending the concert as part of a Hampton Water brand partnership. Howells also tagged the group in an Instagram Story from the event and later shared another clip of “Love Island USA” season 7 star TJ Palma at the same concert.

Howells later shared a video on Instagram Stories of Conover having fun in the streets of NYC after the concert was cut short. The Bravo star was seen doing an impression of Buddy the Elf when he hops across the white portions of the crosswalk.

So, could it be a new romance or just a night out with good friends?

Conover Is Making Major Career Moves

While fans aren’t exactly sure of Conover’s relationship status these days, he does post about the major career moves he’s been making. Most recently, he teased an upcoming project with one of his idols, Martha Stewart.

In an Instagram post shared on July 20, Conover and Stewart are seated at a table talking and laughing as cameras capture their interaction.

Conover, who has been referred to as the “male Martha Stewart,” captioned the post, “So then I said to them… what’s wrong with my sewing?” Thank you @miraclegro for working with such incredible humans (@marthastewart48) and seeing the potential in me. I can’t wait for these next few years.”

As Conover continues to expand his successful Sewing Down South brand, he also shared another major accomplishment. In May, he revealed that he had written a children’s book titled “Patch Work: Bee Brave. Bee Kind. Bee You.”

In an Instagram post revealing the cover of the book, Conover wrote, “For as long as I can remember and especially through the last 12 years in the public eye, one goal has stayed the same: to create something that helps kids facing bullying feel seen, confident, and never alone. This book is a big step towards that.”

The book is inspired by Conover’s childhood, with a synopsis that reads: “Little Craig loves making things. When his teacher announces they’ll have a talent show, he’s excited to share what he’s proud of most: sewing. After a classmate makes fun of him and a few kids laugh along, Little Craig starts to feel embarrassed and unsure of himself.”

“With calm support from his family and teacher, Little Craig learns how to steady himself and be true to who he really is. On talent show day, Little Craig even makes a brave choice to help someone else who’s struggling.”

Conover’s children’s book is set to be released on October 13.