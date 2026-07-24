Baylen Dupree & Colin Dooley Share Exciting Life Update With Fans

Colin Dooley is officially starting an exciting new chapter.

The “Baylen Out Loud” star has launched his career in real estate, marking a major milestone that fans watched unfold during the first season of the TLC series.

On Friday, July 24, Century 21 Palms Realty announced that Colin had joined its Myrtle Beach team, confirming the career move that had been discussed throughout the show.

Colin’s New Career News

“Please join us in welcoming Colin Dooley to the Century 21 Palms Realty family!” the company wrote on Instagram.

The announcement highlighted Colin’s military background before explaining what he hopes to bring to his new profession.

“Colin proudly served in the United States Air Force before relocating to Myrtle Beach to begin his career in real estate,” the post read. “His military background instilled the values of integrity, discipline, and service, principles that continue to guide him in every client relationship.”

The brokerage also praised Colin’s approach to working with clients.

“Known for his strong work ethic and genuine approach, Colin is passionate about building lasting relationships and being someone his clients can trust and rely on,” the post continued. “He believes that honesty, respect, and kindness are the foundation of every successful experience and is dedicated to helping buyers and sellers feel confident every step of the way.”

Outside of work, the company noted that Colin enjoys “spending time with his wife, playing golf, and exploring everything the Grand Strand has to offer.”

The announcement concluded, “We’re excited to have Colin on our team and look forward to seeing all he’ll accomplish. Welcome to the Century 21 Palms Realty family, Colin!”

Both Colin and his wife, Baylen Dupree, shared the exciting news with followers by reposting the announcement to their Instagram Stories.

Fans React to the News

Fans were quick to celebrate the update in the comments, with many noting that the timing answered questions raised during recent episodes of “Baylen Out Loud.”

“Congratulations they probably should’ve waited until the season ended before they announced this,” one viewer joked, referring to the storyline about whether Colin’s move to South Carolina would work out.

Another commenter, who appeared to work in the industry, offered encouragement.

“Congratulations Colin! Welcome to the world of a realtor. Tour houses, learn how to hold open houses, knock on doors, make calls, and listen to top agents. Learning the art of a successful negotiator is a must in this business.”

Others pointed out that the announcement seemingly confirmed where the couple had settled.

“Welp! Now we know he got approved and moved to Myrtle Beach,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter applauded Colin for pursuing his goals.

“Congratulations! I’m happy you followed your dreams no matter who told you you shouldn’t. You have to give it a go at least and I’m proud of you for doing it.”

The career update comes during a busy year for the TLC couple.

Earlier this year, Baylen and Colin tied the knot in a picturesque wedding surrounded by family and friends, marking another major milestone in their relationship.

Now, with married life underway and Colin officially beginning his real estate career, the couple appears to be embracing a new season together.

For fans who followed Colin’s uncertainty about leaving the Air Force and pursuing real estate, the latest announcement confirms that he has officially taken the leap into his new profession.