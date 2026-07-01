Liz McGraw Confirms She Won’t Return for RHORI Season 2

One of the original stars of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” has officially confirmed she will not return when Bravo’s newest franchise returns for its second season.

After days of speculation about her future on the show, Liz McGraw announced on July 1 that she has decided to step away as production gets underway on Season 2.

McGraw shared the news in a heartfelt statement on social media, explaining that now is the right time to shift her focus away from reality television.

Liz McGraw Announces Her Departure

McGraw began by reflecting on her experience during the show’s debut season.

“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” she wrote.

She then confirmed her decision to leave, adding:

“As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions.

The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise.

For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”

The announcement comes just days after fan accounts and Bravo bloggers began speculating that McGraw would not be returning for another season. Her statement officially puts those rumors to rest as the show look ahead to Season 2.

McGraw was one of the seven original cast members introduced when “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” premiered earlier this year. Throughout Season 1, she found herself at the center of several memorable moments, including heated confrontations with castmates Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Alicia Carmody that became some of the season’s most talked-about scenes.

What McGraw’s Exit Means for Season 2

Play

McGraw’s departure marks the first confirmed cast exit ahead of Season 2 as Bravo prepares to begin filming the next chapter of the franchise.

Her announcement also comes as she and her husband, Gerry McGraw, continue operating their Rhode Island cannabis dispensary while longtime family friend Dino Guilmette remains embroiled in an ongoing legal case. Although that situation sparked discussion among fans during Season 1, McGraw did not reference it in her departure message, instead emphasizing her desire to focus on family, work and other passions.

Bravo has not yet announced the official cast lineup for Season 2, so it remains unclear whether any additional changes are on the way or who could join the series moving forward.

Season 1 introduced viewers to McGraw alongside Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Alicia Carmody, Kelsey Swanson, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Pontarelli, and “Real Housewife of New Jersey’s” Dolores Catania as a friend of. The freshman season quickly established itself with personal drama, longtime friendships and plenty of Rhode Island flavor, helping launch Bravo’s newest addition to the “Real Housewives” franchise.

For now, McGraw says she’ll be watching from the sidelines as the series moves into its sophomore season.

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.