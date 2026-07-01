RHOC Fans Are Questioning Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson’s Friendship

One brief moment at the Season 20 premiere party for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has fans wondering whether Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson are still as close as they once were.

A video shared by Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea from the event quickly sparked conversation after viewers noticed what they believed was an awkward interaction between the longtime friends.

Although neither woman has addressed the moment, Bravo fans wasted little time sharing their theories in the comments.

Fans Thought One Moment Felt ‘Off’

@virtualrealitea The cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” celebrating the Season 20 premiere of the show that started it all! 🧡 ♬ original sound – Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six

In the video, Vicki is seen warmly greeting fellow Bravo star Luann de Lesseps as the two hug and begin chatting outside the event.

Moments later, Shannon walks over to say hello to Luann. As Shannon joins the conversation, Vicki steps away, leaving some viewers convinced there may be tension between the longtime friends.

The clip doesn’t reveal what, if anything, was said between the women, and there is no indication that Vicki walked away because Shannon approached. Still, the brief exchange was enough to ignite speculation across social media.

One fan wrote, “Ohh there’s drama already between Shannon and Vicki.”

Another commented, “Vicki and Tamra probably ganged up on Shannon. Same story different season 🙄.”

A third viewer added, “Shannon and Vicki didn’t look very friendly towards each other. 🤔”

Others focused on Shannon’s timing instead.

“Shannon just couldn’t wait to interrupt 💀,” one person wrote.

Another commented simply, “Shannon, that was rude!”

Not everyone agreed with those takes, however. One fan came to Shannon’s defense, replying, “She was very respectful about it. Rude would be barging in and be loud. She was very opposite.”

Shannon and Vicki Have Shared a Long Bravo History

Shannon and Vicki have known one another for years and have weathered plenty of ups and downs both on and off camera throughout their time in the Bravo universe.

While their friendship has experienced rocky moments over the years, the pair have also repeatedly reconciled and publicly supported one another. That history is one reason so many fans immediately noticed the interaction at the Season 20 premiere party.

At this point, neither Shannon nor Vicki has suggested there’s any issue between them, and the short clip alone doesn’t confirm that anything is wrong. Still, it was enough to send Bravo fans into detective mode, with many trying to read between the lines ahead of the new season.

Vicki Is Returning to RHOC in Season 20

The Season 20 premiere party also marked an exciting new chapter for Vicki, who is returning to RHOC after several years away from the series in a full-time role.

Her comeback was officially revealed during BravoCon 2025, when Andy Cohen surprised her on stage by handing her an orange, signaling her return to the franchise she helped build from the very beginning. The moment drew a standing ovation from the crowd and quickly became one of the biggest announcements of the weekend.

With Vicki officially back in the mix, fans are paying even closer attention to every interaction between the “OG of the OC” and her longtime friends as Season 20 gets underway.

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres July 9 on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET