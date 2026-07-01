Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughter Says ‘Nepo Baby’ Label Almost Kept Her From Pursuing Her Dream Career

As the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG and luxury real estate agent Mauricio Umansky, Alexia Umansky understands that she was raised with opportunities many people don’t have and that she doesn’t take for granted.

Like many children of celebrity parents, she has often been labeled a “nepo baby.” However, in a recent TikTok, she addressed critics who continue to use the label year after year, admitting that it has been a “battle” she sought therapy for. In fact, it even led her to rethink her career path after pursuing real estate alongside her father.

Alexia Umansky Defends Herself from Critics Who Constantly Call Her a ‘Nepo Baby’

Getty Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky, Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky and Farrah Brittany walk the red carpet for Kyle Richards’ “A Night Of Music” in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

In a recent TikTok, Alexia Umansky addressed online critics who have frequently labeled her a “nepo baby.” While she acknowledged her privilege, the video appeared to come after a wave of online backlash tied to both her work in real estate alongside her dad and her presence on reality TV, following in the footsteps of her mother.

“I have a genuine question for a certain group of people out there,” Alexia began. “When you guys say to me, ‘Your daddy gave you everything. You didn’t need to work hard. You didn’t earn any of this,’ and so on and so forth, I genuinely just want to know why people feel the need to remind me of all of those things.”

“Because I just want to share with you guys that I’m very aware that I am a nepo baby. I know that very, very much. … But does it make you guys feel good to call my dad, daddy? Does that make you feel like that’s going to make me feel small? I’m just trying to grasp why people feel the need to tell me that,” she continued.

Alexia said she feels a strong pressure knowing people assume her success was handed to her “on a silver platter,” adding that the perception was a “battle” she “had to overcome in therapy.”

Umansky Opens up About Why She Almost Didn’t Pursue Her Passions in Real Estate

Getty Alexia Simone Umansky attends the GUESS SP25 Lunch With Mary Bonnet at Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

In fact, the pressure from online trolls even made her question her decision to follow in her father’s footsteps into real estate, sharing, “I really didn’t want to join real estate. Not because I didn’t want to join real estate or because I don’t love the business. I love real estate, and I love the business. I love working with my dad. I love working with my sister. But I didn’t want to join because of this exact reason. I knew people would be all over me about it.”

“I decided to join real estate when I was 22 years old. I just turned 30 last week,” she said, adding, “So another question for you: When will it be enough? Will it ever be enough?”

According to Bravo, Alexia joined Mauricio’s luxury real estate brokerage The Agency after graduating from Emerson College in 2018. She also works alongside her older sister, Farrah Brittany, and younger sister, Sophia Umansky.

In her Agency bio, Alexia shared that she “grew up watching my father work” and would “shadow him” as she got older, falling in love with the career along the way.

“I grew up watching my father work. I’d watch him show homes, sit at open houses and build relationships with clients. He knows so much about every neighborhood in this city, driving around with him was always like a little lesson,” her bio read.

“As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him and always learned something new. Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy,” she added.