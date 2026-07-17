Mauricio Umansky Spotted Kissing ‘Mystery’ Woman In a Teeny Bikini Amid Kyle Richards Separation

While Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are still technically married — they’ve been separated since July 2023, but haven’t filed for divorce — that’s not stopping him from moving on when it comes to his romantic life. Indeed, Umansky appears to have a new lady in his life.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” icon’s ex, who is also a “Dancing with the Stars” alum and former star of the Netflix reality series “Buying Beverly Hills,” was just spotted kissing a “mystery” woman during a dreamy trip to an idyllic location.

Umansky Was Seen ‘Looking Lips’ with a New Lady

“Mauricio Umansky is getting hot this summer … and, no, we don’t mean temperature wise … he’s over in Monte Carlo locking lips with a hot babe on a floating dock,” TMZ reported on Thursday, July 16.

TMZ also noted that it had “obtained video showing Mauricio nuzzling and kissing a bikini-clad mystery woman at Monte Carlo Beach Club … and it looks oh-so romantic.”

“Folks who were there tell us the pair were on the floating dock for about half an hour, soaking up the sun and packing on the PDA,” according to TMZ.

“We don’t know who this mystery girl is … but we can tell you it’s definitely NOT Lala Kent … Lala was beefing with Mauricio a couple of months ago all over a DM about grabbing coffee,” TMZ continued, while also pointing out that “Mauricio’s really been playing the field since splitting from Kyle Richards … and now he can check off another box — lockin’ lips with a lovely lady on a floating piece of wood.”

What Is Kyle and Mauricio’s Relationship Like These Days?

Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

To break it down: Umansky and Richards were married for 27 years before separating, and although they don’t seem to be actively or aggressively pursuing a divorce, they are apparently free to see other people.

Beyond that, they occasionally get together for the sake of their family.

“Kyle Richards is giving a new look at where she stands with Mauricio Umansky amid their separation,” Bravo told fans on June 22. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom of four and the real estate agent recently gathered together as they continue to find ways to spend time with their daughters in their split.”

For instance, they “gathered to celebrate their oldest daughter, Alexia Umansky, turning 30 years old on her big birthday,” according to Bravo. “Alexia took to Instagram on June 15, where she posted a series of photos taken from the photo booth at her ‘City of Angels’ themed birthday party. In the photos, Kyle can be seen standing in front of Mauricio, as they were surrounded by their daughters, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Aldjufrie, as well as Alexia and her husband, Jake Zingerman.”

In the caption, she wrote, “My everything btw.”

Bravo also noted that “[t]he family then spent time together on Father’s Day. Alexia took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 21, where she posted a video of Mauricio grilling for the family underneath the gazebo located in Kyle’s Encino backyard.”