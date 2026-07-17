Lindsay Lohan Shares the Sweetest Family Photo for Her Son’s 3rd Birthday

It’s a big day for Lindsay Lohan! The star’s son, Luai, whom the star of Disney’s “Freaky Friday” and Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” shares with husband, Bader Shammas, is turning three years old. To mark the special occasion, the actress has given her fans a look at her family in an adorable new photo.

‘Happy 3rd Birthday to the Greatest Gift’

Lohan took to Instagram on Friday, July 17, and shared a photo of herself and her husband with their son that shows the three while they are out at a restaurant.

As the star, who’s holding Luai, has her eyes closed and appears to be giving him a kiss on the back of his head, Shammas leans in and the little one is either giving his dad a kiss or is whispering in his dad’s ear. Either way, the entire scene is precious.

Of course, you’ll also notice that you can’t see Luai clearly, which is because the protective mom never shares his face publicly.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to the greatest gift of our lives, our beautiful Luai. 🎂💙🩵🙏🎉,” Lohan wrote in the caption of her post. “You made our world brighter the moment you arrived, and every day since has been filled with more love, laughter, purpose, and gratitude than we ever imagined possible.”

“Watching you grow into the kind, curious, joyful little boy you are has been the greatest privilege of our lives,” she continued. “We are so proud to be your parents. We hope you always stay true to your beautiful heart, dream big, be brave, be kind, and never lose your sense of wonder. May this next year bring you endless adventures, happiness, and love.”

“You will always be our greatest blessing and the heart of our family. We love you more than words could ever say,” Lohan added, then finished her message by writing, “Happy Birthday, our sweet boy. ❤️🎈✨”

Lindsay Has Opened Up About Being a Mom

If Lohan’s photo of her family and message to her son on his birthday make it seem like she adores her role as a mom, that’s surely because that’s exactly how she feels about being a parent. We know that because the star has discussed her thoughts on her life with her little one.

That’s just what she did when she “took center stage for a panel at the Wellness Oasis at Reserve Miami Seaplane, where she opened up about how the chaos of her early years in the spotlight is helping shape her new life as a mom,” Page Six reported in December 2025.

“The experiences I’ve gone through in my life I can now share that with my son so he knows a different way,” she said while speaking to the audience. “I’m so grateful for that and the knowledge that I’ve gained through all the stuff I’ve gone through in my past. It’s so nice I can now guide him in a different direction.”

Also saying that she loves “knowing you can share your life with another person, that you’ve given life to this whole person, and they get to see the world with such freedom,” she added, “When you look into your child’s eyes and they look back at you. It’s a serious moment. You have to really take in that second. It’s this whole world of wonder.”