Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reunite Ahead of Portia’s High School Graduation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky recently reunited amid their separation in support of their youngest daughter, Portia Umansky.

The estranged spouses were photographed together celebrating Portia ahead of her high school graduation. The mom of four posted a family photo on Instagram on June 7, pre-graduation. The reality star and her estranged husband stood on either side of their youngest daughter in the photo posted to her stories.

The newly shared photo also included Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, her husband, Jake Zingerman, and Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie. “Today we had [Portia]’s Baccalaureate at school. A beautiful pre-graduation ceremony,” Kyle wrote over the photo. “I can’t believe my baby is graduating on Tuesday!”

The Halloween actress also posted a close-up photo of Portia’s happy face, with “Class of 2026” written over it.

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Portia Umansky’s Future

Getty Kyle Richards, Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky and Sophia Umansky arrive for the opening night of Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights, in Universal City, California, on September 8, 2022.

Portia Umansky is heading to college in the fall to study Communications at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The proud mama opened up about Portia’s education during an Amazon Live stream on March 17, where she admitted that Portia’s move will be “rough” on their family. “I just want her to be happy,” she said. “All of my daughters went so far away. I’d love a two-hour flight to see her because it’s gonna be rough on all of us.”

In that same stream, Kyle admitted that Portia struggled to decide where to go, which meant the family had to visit multiple campuses. “It’s a big decision, she’s a really smart girl,” Kyle sympathised. “So part of her is like, ‘I should go to these schools that’s impressive.’ But then she’s like, ‘That’s not really my vibe in that town or that city.'”

During an Amazon Live stream last April, Kyle suspected that Portia would not follow in her family’s footsteps as a realtor, but the 18-year-old knows it’s always an option for her.

“I think she knows she will always have that option if she wanted to, maybe, but you can’t succeed in this business unless you’re passionate about it,” Kyle explained. “So, I want her to do what she’s passionate about, obviously.”

“Very entrepreneurial, she’ll probably start her own business,” Portia’s sister Farrah added.

Where Kylie and Mauricio Stand Now

Getty Kyle Richards (L) and Mauricio Umansky attend “American Woman” Premiere Party at Chateau Marmont on May 31, 2018, in Los Angeles

Although Kylie Richards and Mauricio Umansky put on a united front for their little ones, the pair remain estranged. Back in January, the long-running “Real Housewives” star shot down rumors that the former couple had rekindled.

In January, Kyle appeared on “Watch What Happened Live” and revealed gossip that she and Mauricio “were canoodling” in Aspen on New Year’s Eve, was entirely made up.

While the couple have been separated since 2023, they still haven’t filed for divorce, “but we’ve had conversations since then about what it’s going to look like and all of that.”

Kyle reflected on what went wrong during her marriage during Part 2 of the Season 15 Reunion. “Rreally do believe that, you know, money and fame and traveling—“ Kyle sighed, before trailing off. “I used to say, ‘Listen, if you don’t make money, it’s totally fine. I don’t need you to have money. But I don’t want to live in L.A. and not have any money, because that’s not fun.’”

Kyle admitted that a change in her and Mauricio’s lifestyles may have changed the status of their marriage. “We would move to Vail, and [Mauricio] could be a ski instructor, and I could be home with the kids,” she theorized. “I do believe that if that had happened, we’d still be together.”