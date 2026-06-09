RHOSLC’s Bronwyn Newport Gives Positive Divorce Update

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport separated from her husband, Todd Bradley, in December 2025. Since then, she’s not only filed for divorce but has also been linked to a high-profile male model. Now, following production on RHOSLC season 7, she’s sharing an update on where she stands with her estranged husband.

Regarding “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” in addition to Newport returning for season 7, fans will also see Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, and Angie Katsanevas return as full-time cast members. Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose are rumored to be appearing in a different capacity. Ashley Quai is also said to be joining.

Bronwyn Newport is on Good Terms With Todd Bradley

Getty Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley Getty

It’s been a while since Newport commented on her status with Bradley amid their divorce. However, she recently broke her silence with an Instagram Stories post. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star did so by posting a new photo of the two of them together.

She used a text overlay that read, “Divorce and mediation really suck.” However, Newport went on to note that she and Bradley still see one another. According to her, “But every once in a while I’m down the block from his office, and he happens to have time to get an app and catch up.”

The RHOSLC fan-favorite added, “and we manage to laugh and give each other life advice only we could get away with telling each other (truly, he’s so blunt and I’m opinionated) and it’s nice to see a glimpse of the friendship I hope we find a way to pull off one day.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Previously Discussed Her Separation

Getty Bronwyn Newport Getty

Newport was interviewed by PEOPLE in January 2026 about the process of separating from Bradley. Notably, she told the outlet that she had fully made up her mind that this was the right course of action after BravoCon 2025. Notably, she attended the convention without him.

According to her, “It was maybe the first time that I felt like if he wasn’t [in my life], I was going to be okay. It was just this pressure point of trying to explain this life that I was living to him when he was not there, and he wasn’t understanding it.”

After that, Newport stated that following their conversation, she “felt okay and happy and fine and like there were things for me in the future.” As fans know, the 40-year-old discussed why she decided to share the news at the RHOSLC season 6 reunion taping, saying she wanted to “rip the Band-Aid off.”

She shared, “The reunion was the next time I was going to see the women. I felt like since they had lived through some of the breakdown of what was going on and they had maybe lived through a version of me that was more upset or more defensive or harder to get along with, that they deserved that information.”

Months after the separation, Newport began dating model Brandon Good. She spoke to E! in May 2026 about her relationship, saying, “It’s been really joyful and happy to have somebody new in my life. But I also think for anyone figuring themselves out is to figure yourself out, so I’m also pretty focused on just Bronwyn. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life.”