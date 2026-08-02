The DWTS Cast & Pros Dominate in an Amazing Performance for the DWTS Con Finale

The first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention is coming to a close. All weekend long, professional dancers, celebrity contestants, and insiders have entertained fans.

As the weekend winds down, fans are returning home and thinking about what’s to come on “Dancing With the Stars.” So far, four celebrity contestants have been confirmed. There will also be at least one new professional dancer, the winner of the currently running spin-off, “The Next Pro.”

But before the “Dancing With the Stars” convention cast said goodbye, they wanted to leave fans with one more breathtaking performance.

Check out the video shot live from the convention and see the pro dancers and an assortment of celebrity contestants in action.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Puts on One More Exhilarating Show

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle had the honor of attending the convention and captured some incredible performances. Of course, the pros put on one spectacular number to conclude such an exhilarating weekend.

The piece begins with pros and romantic partners, Alan Bersten and Emma Slater, having a duet. Shortly after, the rest of the pro dancers join them on stage and deliver hard-hitting dance moves that pull fans in and get them excited to keep watching.

Toward the end of the number, many celebrity contestants emerge to join the pros. “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, skater Johnny Weir, and “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei are among them. As the number concludes, everyone comes to the middle and strikes a pose.

EntertainmentNow Gleb Savchenko and Kym Herjavec

All weekend long, fans loved seeing the pros put on show after excellent show. The audience can’t wait to see many of the pros back in the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off in just over a month.

DWTS Insiders Tease Exciting Details For Season 35

With “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiering in September, fans are excitedly looking forward to the new season. Casting director Deena Katz and executive producer Conrad Green appeared on panels to discuss what fans can expect.

This year, the full season 35 cast will be revealed on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 2. But from now until then, there could be a few more names released.

Right now, four celebrity contestants have been named: talk show star Guillermo Rodriguez, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, and “The Traitors” star Maura Higgins.

Katz and Green didn’t specify exactly how many contestants would compete this year, but they did confirm this year’s cast is larger than last year’s. Season 34 featured 14 couples, with five competing in the finale.

While the DWTS convention ends today, it might not be the last major fan event of its kind. If executives determine the event went well, there could be an annual convention from now on.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans can catch the exciting season 35 premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.