Natalie Jolley Speaks Out After Injury & ‘The Next Pro’ Elimination

Injuries frequently happen in the rehearsal room. Unfortunately, one accident meant the end of the road for Natalie Jolley on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.”

While rehearsing Britt Stewart’s group number, Stephani Sosa accidentally struck Natalie Jolley in the face. Natalie’s eye quickly began swelling, and she required prompt medical attention.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t medically cleared to continue in the competition. Her injury forced her to step away from the show, ending her journey prematurely.

After this week’s episode aired on ABC, Natalie Jolley opened up about the experience on social media.

Natalie Jolley Feels Tremendously Grateful For the Opportunity

Though Natalie Jolley was timid at the start of the competition, fans enjoyed seeing her find confidence on the dance floor. Many felt saddened to see her leave.

“First, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the love and support I’ve been receiving. It means the absolute world to me. 😭❤️” Natalie shared in a heartfelt Instagram post after Monday night’s episode.

“Being part of @dancingwiththestars The Next Pro has been one of the biggest honors of my life, and although my time on the show ended unexpectedly, I’m walking away with so much gratitude for this opportunity,” she continued. “Sadly, during rehearsals, I suffered a black eye and a concussion in an accident. I did everything in my power to stay in the competition, but the medical team determined that my injuries would prevent me from continuing.”

Natalie went on to explain how this opportunity was her first experience dancing on television. Though it was nerve-wracking, she discovered a newfound sense of confidence as the show continued. She wishes she had more time on the show, but feels grateful for the skills she learned and new friends she made.

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason, even when it’s hard to understand in the moment,” the young dancer concluded. “I’m choosing to trust the process, keep moving forward, and believe that what’s meant for me will always find me. I know this is only the beginning as I continue to learn, grow, and come back even stronger!!”

The Other Dancers Rally Around the Eliminated Contestant

In the comments, fans showered Natalie Jolley with love and support. Many castmates from “The Next Pro” chimed in to wish her well.

“I love you so much ❤️” Stephani Sosa wrote.

“As an Asian American woman, I was so proud of you,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba replied in the comments. “Your courage and grace have inspired a whole new generation of dancers, especially young Asian American female dancers. Your journey may have been shorter than you wanted but you have made an impact and I hope you will continue to show up for yourself and others, and do the hard things. 🙌🙌🙌 I feel like a proud aunty. lol.”

“So proud of you Nat!! Left a little early too but there’s no doubt that there’s massive plans for you. Love you girl ❤️” Benji Castro added.

The next episode of “The Next Pro” premieres this Monday night at 8 p.m. This week, Jenna Johnson mentors the dancers and teachers them about the power of chemistry on the dance floor.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on September 16.