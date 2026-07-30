Teddi Mellencamp Thinks This One RHOC Scene Was Rehearsed

Fans praised one of the most emotional moments from this week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” but Teddi Mellencamp wasn’t buying it.

During the latest episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod podcast,” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared her reaction to Jenn Pedranti’s emotional conversation with her 17-year-old son, Greyson, after he was pulled over for allegedly driving 105 mph.

Rather than praising the heartfelt exchange, Mellencamp said the scene felt too polished to be completely authentic.

Teddi Mellencamp Questions Jenn Pedranti’s Emotional Scene

While discussing the episode, Mellencamp admitted she couldn’t shake the feeling that the conversation had been planned in advance.

“I just felt like maybe [the scene] was a little practiced,” she said.

Her guest host agreed, suggesting Jenn may have been trying to get ahead of the story before viewers reacted to Greyson’s speeding incident.

The co-host argued that Jenn appeared to be doing “damage control” because she knew the incident would eventually air on camera.

“At one point, Greyson looked [into] the camera and was about to laugh,” he claimed.

Mellencamp responded, “Yeah, we were supposed to believe he was crying.”

The co-host then joked, “Because he pinched his tear ducts like they were pimples,” prompting Mellencamp to laugh.

Mellencamp Says the Moment Felt More About Jenn Than Greyson

The emotional conversation came after Greyson admitted he has continued struggling with his parents’ divorce.

“Every day that he wakes up, it’s hard for him because of a decision I made,” Jenn said in a confessional. “I did that to him.”

She later embraced her son, telling him, “I love you so much, and I’m doing the best that I can.”

But Mellencamp said that moment is exactly where she stopped believing the scene.

“When she was all of a sudden, like, [sobbing and] put her arms around him, I was like, what is happening?” she said.

Her guest host also suggested Greyson may be dealing with public scrutiny surrounding Jenn’s personal life, joking that classmates could be teasing him over headlines about his mom.

Despite the emotional subject matter, Mellencamp ultimately stood by her opinion that the scene wasn’t really about Greyson at all.

Instead, she suggested the conversation felt more like an attempt to create a storyline centered on Jenn herself.

Mellencamp Appeared on RHOC This Season

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Mellencamp, who is best friends with RHOC’s Tamra Judge, made a special cameo for the 20th season where she got vulnerable about her health journey.

In the scene, she opened up to Judge about the emotional toll of recovering from Stage 4 melanoma. While Mellencamp recently revealed that doctors found no evidence of cancer in her body, it’s clear that her recovery remains an ongoing process. And it is something that has affected her both physically and emotionally.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs Thursdays on Bravo and streams the following day on Peacock.