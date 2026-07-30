Shannon Beador Responds to Heather McDonald’s Viral Video, Debunks Storyline Claims

Actress and comedian shared a now-viral video in July 2026 in which she pokes fun at “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador and her propensity to fall on the hit Bravo show. Now, in a new interview, the RHOC fan-favorite is responding and debunking claims that she lacks a storyline in season 20.

Beador appeared on Jamie Kennedy’s podcast in July 2026, discussing several topics. One topic introduced by the RHOC star was McDonald’s TikTok video in which she falls repeatedly and mimics her distinct voice and speaking tone.

Getty Shannon Beador attends Amazon Freevee’s “Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis.”

Beador began, “Some people are saying that this season, season 20, that I’m trying to fall all the time or that I’m trying to be phony.” After that, Kennedy then mentioned McDonald’s video, with a clip of it then playing for the viewers.

@thejamiekennedy This is the thanks you get for bringing someone to the USC game on the 50yard line?? Maybe Heather is just really a fan of the show. Watch Shannon on season 20 of RHOC. HTBITY. ♬ Censor_Bleep-1kHz01-3(Long)(1530477) – OtoLogic

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star then said, “She clearly spent an entire day filming and editing and being obsessed with me. So, keep talking, Heather. Kennedy then admitted that he had not only seen the video, but that it also made him laugh, hoping this fact wouldn’t upset Beador.

She continued, “It must have taken at least one day to film.” From there, Kennedy broke down what he took from the video: that it implied she lacks a storyline in the current RHOC season. Because of this, according to Heather’s video and Kennedy’s takeaway, she creates funny moments for the show of her falling to make up for not having a storyline.

Beador then discussed her connection to McDonald, stating, “Maybe I shouldn’t have invited her to my home for barbecue with my family. Maybe I shouldn’t have taken her to the USC game sitting on the 50-yard line. Maybe I shouldn’t have done that.”

She went on, “I do fall, but don’t say I went to acting school for it, or don’t say that I’m purposely falling because I don’t have a storyline.” Kennedy then asked what her storyline was for this season. She responded, “I’m gonna be Shannon Beador.”

For context, McDonald’s video used the text overlay, “POV: You go to Shannon Beador’s acting school.”

Shannon Previously Teased Season 20 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in July 2026, with Beador returning for her 12th consecutive year. Ahead of the first episode, she spoke to ExtraTV about what fans can expect from the season, teasing that they will see a fun and silly side of her.

She said, “I’m about to enjoy this season because it’s been a rough couple, and this year I am more on the silly side and I’m laughing a lot.” After that, Beador stated that from the start of filming, she knew season 20 would be “light” and “breezy.”

In describing the season, the 62-year-old said that it “felt nostalgic for [her],” due to it being her 12th year on the series. She also stated that it reminded her of when she started because they had “silly fun.”

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” also stars Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and newbie Carmella Garcia.